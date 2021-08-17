Ted Cruz, And The Unpleasant Assaults On CNN’s Clarissa Ward

It is a face I truthfully concept I’d by no means see: dozens of Taliban combatants and proper in the back of us, the grounds of the United States Embassy. Some lift American guns. They let us know they’re right here to take care of legislation and order. The whole lot is beneath keep watch over. The whole lot might be advantageous, says the commander. No one has to fret.

What’s your message to The usa at the moment? The usa has already spent sufficient time in Afghanistan. They’ve to head, he says. They’ve already misplaced many lives and some huge cash.

Other folks come to them to pose for footage. They simply sing dying to The usa, however they appear pleasant on the similar time. It’s downright strange.