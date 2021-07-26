Ted Cruz Mocks Texas Democrats; ‘No Miller Lite?’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a jab at Texas Democrats after a bunch took to Twitter to gather care applications for lawmakers who’ve decamped in Washington, D.C., to be able to block GOP-backed balloting expenses by way of denying quorum.

The Dallas Democrats stated it’s going to be “gathering Dr. Pepper, salsa, laborious sweet, hairspray, go back and forth toiletries, hand sanitizers, stitching kits, first assist, and/or $ to pay delivery.” The crowd additionally posted the place it’ll be assembly.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS TO REMAIN IN WASHINGTON THROUGHOUT SPECIAL SESSION

Cruz took to Twitter and posted, “No Miller Lite?”

He used to be regarding the image that emerged that confirmed Space Democrats touring to Washington whilst surrounding a case of Miller Lite beer. Rep. Cody Harris, a state Republican, poked amusing on the Democrats and posted a photograph of all their empty seats all through a consultation with an it appears Photoshopped symbol of a Miller Lite of their position.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, instructed Fox Information that those lawmakers can be arrested upon their arrival again within the state, which will not be till the present 30-day particular consultation results in August. Regardless that that may effectively stymie the GOP’s present effort, Abbott has vowed to stay attempting till the 2022 elections if important.

The Related Press contributed to this document