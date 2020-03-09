Ted Cruz Quarantines Himself After Handshake With Coronavirus Victim

Texas Senator Ted Cruz introduced he has put himself in a self-quarantine after shaking fingers with somebody who examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

In a press release on Twitter, Cruz defined that he got here into contact with the particular person 10 days in the past on the Conservative Political Motion Convention in Nationwide Harbor, Md.

“I’m not experiencing any signs, and I really feel superb and wholesome. Provided that the interplay was 10 days in the past, that the typical incubation interval is 5-6 days, that the interplay was for lower than a minute, and that I’ve no present signs, the medical authorities have suggested me that the percentages of transmission from the opposite particular person to me had been extraordinarily low,” he mentioned within the assertion.

The senator mentioned he’s been staying at his home in Texas as a precaution till the really useful quarantine interval of two weeks has handed. That leaves 4 days remaining till his self-quarantine is up.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence had been additionally in attendance on the CPAC, however the particular person with coronavirus didn’t come into contact with both of them, based on CNN.