Ted Cruz Tries to Force Hollywood to Stand Up to Chinese Censorship – Variety

Sen. Ted Cruz needs to lower off Protection Division cooperation for Hollywood productions that enable Chinese authorities to censor their movies.

The Texas Republican introduced a invoice on Tuesday that may bar the Pentagon from working with productions except they commit not to alter their content material to accommodate Chinese censors.

The invoice would additionally forbid the Protection Division from working with U.S.-China co-productions, the place the Chinese companion is topic to Chinese censorship requirements.

In a press release, the senator warned that China is utilizing its financial energy to purchase up media firms and to coerce U.S. firms to censor themselves.

“The Chinese Communist Occasion spends billions and billions of {dollars} to mislead People about China and form what our residents see, hear and suppose,” he stated. “All of those actions are a part of China’s whole-of-state strategy to amass extra affect around the globe by info warfare — and we want to put a cease to it.”

The Movement Image Affiliation declined to remark.

The navy branches every have leisure liaisons that evaluate scripts for accuracy and assist present entry to tools, personnel, and navy installations.

The Cruz invoice would situation such help on a written settlement “not to alter the content material of the movie in response to, or in anticipation of, a request by an official of the Authorities of the Folks’s Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Occasion.”

The invoice additionally permits the secretary of protection to withhold cooperation from any firm deemed to have submitted to Chinese censorship within the latest previous.

China took steps final yr to ratchet up its censorship of movies and TV. Movies which have navy or political themes are topic to specific scrutiny.