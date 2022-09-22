Ted Lasso is one of the series of the year, now it aims to be the surprise signing in video games

There are several indications that make us believe in a landing of him and his team in FIFA 23, although it is not yet official.

Since EA Sports they are still looking for ways to reach new audiences with FIFA 23, and that includes both new content in the form of more licensed teams like Juventus Turin and additions to their main game modes, but it also seems to be flirting with an unexpected crossover : the landing of none other than Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond in the soccer simulator.

The information is far from official, but several indications point to such a possibility. Specifically, yesterday the official Twitter profile of Ted Lasso released a publication where we could see Jason Sudeikis with his back to some cameras scanning his figure accompanied by a clear nod to video games: “Watch out Mario! You’re not the only pixelated guy with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him.”

The message was soon replicated by the EA Sports FIFA account on the social network where, without any statement, we could see a pair of eyes watching Lasso. As if that were not enough, a few days ago an image was commented that apparently advanced the landing of AFC Richmond among the available FIFA 23 teams. None of this has been confirmed, but without a doubt the possibility has already blown the minds of fans of the Warner Bros. TV series, currently airing on Apple TV+.

What is more than confirmed is the launch of FIFA 23 this coming September 30 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition). If you want to delve into the simulator, you can already read the playable impressions with FIFA 23 on the 3DJuegos pages. Let us remember that this will be the last FIFA after the divorce of EA Sports with the international federation.

