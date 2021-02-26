‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’: Predicting the 2021 Golden Globe TV Winners

Will the Golden Globes honor exhibits this yr that have already got been well-represented by Emmy wins, or will this yr’s kudos goal to be the first out of the gate to acknowledge a brand new crop of critically acclaimed sequence? That’s considered one of the perpetually debates that is available in making an attempt to guess how the Hollywood Overseas Press Assn. members would possibly vote.

This yr, there’s no scarcity of favorites in the key classes, though it does appear to come back right down to “The Crown” vs. “Ozark” in drama, “Ted Lasso” vs. “Schitt’s Creek” in drama and “The Queen’s Gambit” vs. “The Undoing” in restricted sequence/TV film. However who is aware of? With a membership of lower than 90, small shifts in allegiances may affect the remaining outcomes. Right here’s the place we’re at present leaning.

BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)

Personally, we wouldn’t be mad to see a shock victory by “Lovecraft Nation” right here. That present managed to discover the matters of racial injustice and violence, notably in the Jim Crow period, by way of the lens of pulp horror — and to wonderful outcomes. However alas, the Hollywood Overseas Press Assn. didn’t nominate its stars, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, leaving us to surprise how dedicated they’re to the HBO sequence. “The Mandalorian” was an Emmy victor a number of occasions over thanks to numerous craft classes, and “Ratched” comes from the awards bait of Mr. Ryan Murphy. Nevertheless it doubtless comes down to 2 different Netflix dramas: “Ozark” and “The Crown.” “Ozark” boasts a compelling, darkish thriller and the energy of stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. However my cash’s on “The Crown,” which received in 2017 and made headlines in its fourth season because of the addition of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II as she copes with household disaster and matching Thatcher’s wits made this an additional memorable cycle. “The Crown” looks like the pure alternative.

BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

Imagine. It’s Ted Lasso’s mantra in “Ted Lasso,” and it might be the present’s motto as effectively. Apple TV Plus bought into the awards recreation final yr with “The Morning Present,” and now “Ted Lasso” may rating it much more high-profile wins. As the Hollywood Overseas Press Assn. prides itself on being first to award buzzy new exhibits (thanks partly to its place on the calendar), giving “Ted Lasso” the prime prize earlier than the Emmys have an opportunity looks like an apparent play for the org. In fact, standing in its means is “Schitt’s Creek,” which already swept the Emmy Awards in September and has the most nominations of any comedy sequence this yr, with 5. However whereas Globes voters might need to award icons like Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, they may need to combine issues up with the prime comedy prize. In the meantime, Hulu is in the hunt with “The Nice,” whereas HBO Max is also in the combine with “The Flight Attendant.”

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

This yr’s restricted sequence class is an formidable discipline, made up of private tales like “Small Axe” and “Unorthodox,” an addictive thriller in “The Undoing” and a boundary-pushing, trustworthy relationship story with “Regular Folks.” However the compelling efficiency by Anya Taylor-Pleasure in “The Queen’s Gambit,” which manages to make chess thrilling and one younger lady’s private journey combating her demons much more compelling, makes it the true frontrunner right here.

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

How a lot does the Hollywood Overseas Press Assn. love Olivia Colman? She’s up for 2 awards this yr, together with finest TV drama actress (“The Crown”) and finest supporting actress in a movement image for “The Father.” Colman is the reigning champ, having received the Globe final yr in the drama actress class, additionally for “The Crown.” General, she has three wins — each time she’s been nominated in the previous, as a matter of truth. She faces robust competitors in Laura Linney, who has been nominated seven occasions (successful twice) — though it’s been 10 years since Linney final picked up a Globe, in 2011 for “The Massive C.” Sarah Paulson can be a previous Globe winner, whereas Jodie Comer repeated a nom from final yr. Newcomer Emma Corrin may siphon a few of Colman’s “The Crown” votes away, however not sufficient to matter.

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

Jason Bateman actually does all of it. He’s a two-time Globes nominee this yr for “Ozark,” by which he stars and in addition produces. (Plus he directs — however that’s not a TV class at the Globes.) He received, in fact, in comedy in 2005 for “Arrested Improvement,” however his work in drama and different types (he was nominated as a producer in 2019 for the Jim Carrey sequence “Kidding”) has confirmed his success at being so versatile. He’s bought competitors with one other essential favourite in Matthew Rhys, though “Perry Mason” hasn’t made the similar form of affect that “Ozark” has simply but. Additionally in the combine, Bob Odenkirk is overdue consideration for killing it in each episode of “Higher Name Saul,” however Globes voters have been content material with leaving that recognition with nominations for now. The enduring Al Pacino may at all times steal the present, whereas “The Crown” is on such a excessive that Josh O’Connor may run away with it (though unlikely, this season was about the girls — Elizabeth, in fact, but additionally Diana and Thatcher). Give it to Bateman.

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

Effectively, that is fairly a enjoyable class as a result of irrespective of who wins, it is going to be the first time they’re up on the Golden Globes stage. As a matter of truth, that is the first nomination for everybody in the class aside from Lily Collins of all individuals, who was nominated on the function facet in 2017 for “Guidelines Don’t Apply.” They’re all enjoyable decisions, and it’s particularly good to see Jane Levy there, representing the broadcast networks (their solely nom!) for the pleasant “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Kaley Cuoco is astounding as each star and govt producer of “The Flight Attendant,” whereas Elle Fanning brings a lot life to “The Nice.” They may all have their second, however that is the final probability for the HFPA to honor Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek,” and actually for a lifetime of laughter. That’s why they higher repair that oversight and provides her the win.

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

Whereas Catherine O’Hara seems on monitor to win a Golden Globe for “Schitt’s Creek,” Eugene Levy should face the “Ted Lasso” specific. And star Jason Sudeikis has the ticket. Apple TV Plus is doing an amazing job selling “Ted Lasso” as a prime awards contender, and in some ways it’s this yr’s really feel good car in the means that “Schitt’s Creek” was throughout the final awards cycle. As the coronary heart of “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis could also be arduous to beat — particularly if, once more, the HFPA desires to get in and honor him earlier than the Emmys. (Levy can have his Emmy from September to offer him loads of solace.) That doesn’t depart a lot room for a repeat win for Ramy Youssef, alas, however there’s most likely no technique to repeat final yr’s wonderful win for him. Additionally in the combine are Nicholas Hoult and Don Cheadle, each of whom are having the time of their lives taking part in morally questionable characters. However bake some biscuits and hit the pitch, Sudeikis might have a reasonably good night time if “Ted Lasso” scores wins for each of its nominations.

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

What a yr for Anya Taylor-Pleasure. “The Queen’s Gambit” star is a double nominee at this yr’s Golden Globes, each in the finest actress in a restricted sequence or TV film class, in addition to in the finest actress in a movement image (comedy or musical) discipline for “Emma.” Not dangerous, and clearly the HFPA members are followers — which is why she’s the frontrunner on this class. However as we’re predicting “The Queen’s Gambit” will probably be named finest restricted sequence or TV film, it is sensible the program’s star would even be honored. The present hit the zeitgeist at the proper time, and Taylor-Pleasure is in every single place. She faces formidable competitors in Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman, whereas there’s additionally a fanbase for the work Shira Haas did in “Unorthodox” and Daisy Edgar-Jones did in “Regular Folks.” However there’s one thing iconic about Taylor-Pleasure as chess prodigy Beth Harmon, and so we’ve bought to go together with her.

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

It’s arduous to know this a lot is true with the Golden Globes, nevertheless it looks like Mark Ruffalo lastly has one coming — particularly after successful the Emmy for his double flip in HBO’s “I Know This A lot Is True,” by which he performs twins in the restricted sequence. However the Globes might lastly grant Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) one other win, given his sixth nomination (his final win was in 1995 for “4 Weddings and a Funeral). The star-studded class additionally boasts Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Chook”), Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”) and Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”), so none of those names can be a shock.

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ought to there be a “The Crown” sweep at this yr’s Golden Globes — an actual chance — Gillian Anderson is likely to be part of that. She earned fairly a little bit of consideration for her flip as the Iron Woman, former U.Ok. prime minister Margaret Thatcher, on this yr’s “The Crown,” together with some splendidly chilly scenes reverse Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. However as standard, the supporting classes in TV are a hodgepodge, and so she’s up in opposition to Annie Murphy from “Schitt’s Creek,” in addition to “The Crown” co-star Helena Bonham Carter and “Ozark” standout Julia Garner. Much less doubtless is “Ratched” star Cynthia Nixon, though she has earned six nominations over the years.

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dan Levy may turn out to be the first comedy performer to win the Golden Globes supporting actor class since “Glee” star Chris Colfer did it again in 2010. Now, with the ongoing energy of “Schitt’s Creek,” co-creator Levy is a frontrunner — though he has intense competitors from John Boyega of “Small Axe.” Additionally in the combine are “The Undoing’s” Donald Sutherland and “Hollywood’s” Jim Parsons. Will the HFPA really feel like honoring Brendan Gleeson for enjoying Donald Trump in “The Comey Rule”? That appears harder to think about.

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv, throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. “Mad Males” and “The X-Information” maintain the file for many wins as finest drama, at three every, whereas “All in the Household” has received the most awards for finest comedy/musical, with 4 wins. Carol Burnett has the file for many TV nominations, at 13 (she received 5), whereas Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).