Ted Sarandos Named Netflix Co-CEO

Netflix introduced that chief content material officer Ted Sarandos has been appointed co-CEO of the corporate, alongside co-founder Reed Hastings.

Sarandos, 55, will proceed to function content material chief and in addition was elected to Netflix’s board of administrators. He first joined the corporate in 2000 as a DVD purchaser and has overseen content material operations ever since.

“Ted has been my companion for many years,” Hastings stated in asserting the appointment as a part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings. “This transformation makes formal what was already casual — that Ted and I share the management of Netflix.”

As well as, Greg Peters has been appointed Netflix’s chief working officer, including to his chief product officer function. “We wish Greg to assist us keep aligned and efficient as we develop so shortly all over the world,” stated Hastings.

Hastings, in a weblog submit Thursday, stated the adjustments “are a part of a protracted strategy of succession planning” — suggesting that he could also be stepping apart because the co-CEO in some unspecified time in the future. On the similar time, Hastings, who’s 59, wrote that he’s “enthusiastic about being at Netflix for the last decade forward.”

“Whereas transitions might be onerous, I’m optimistic as a result of we now have a well-established tradition that’s constructed to be versatile and a few years to get good at this,” Hastings wrote.

On the Q2 earnings interview, Hastings emphasised that he’s not going wherever for now: “To be completely clear, I’m in for a decade,” including that his new co-CEO association with Sarandos is “two of us full-time, it’s not like a part-time deal.”

For his half, Sarandos praised Hastings as an “unbelievable function mannequin and supply of inspiration for me” and stated “my focus is to proceed the profitable prepare we’ve been on for the following 200 million subs all over the world.” The 2 execs appeared to each be sitting within the foyer of Netflix’s L.A. foremost constructing, however socially distanced from one another.

Hastings wrote within the weblog submit, “Ted’s been instrumental to our success as an organization. Whereas I noticed streaming coming and pushed for it, Ted drove the revolution in our content material technique, which was means forward of its time and has been key to our continued success.”

By way of Netflix’s day-to-day administration, Hastings added, “I don’t count on a lot to alter. Our key govt management teams are unchanged. So consider Ted’s effectively deserved promotion formalizing how we already run the enterprise immediately.”

In 2019, Sarandos’ complete compensation was $34.7 million, up TK% from the yr prior. Hastings’ pay package deal for final yr was $38.6 million (together with $37.four million in inventory possibility awards), up about 7%.

Sarandos led the corporate’s transfer into unique content material, which it began in 2013 with “Home of Playing cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” amongst its first originals. Earlier than becoming a member of Netflix, he was an govt at video distributor ETD and Video Metropolis/West Coast Video. Hastings recalled that he first met Sarandos in October 1999 after studying about him in Video Enterprise journal.