Ted Sarandos on Netflix’s Global Progress, ‘Cuties’ Controversy and Executive Shakeup

There aren’t sufficient hours within the day for Ted Sarandos to observe each program on Netflix earlier than it premieres on the streaming behemoth. And he’s okay with that.

On the most recent episode of Selection’s podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content material officer discusses how the corporate manages the extremely excessive quantity of authentic content material produced in a number of languages for its astounding 193 million subscribers from greater than 190 international locations.

“It’s commonplace for exhibits to come back on Netflix with out me having seen any of it,” Sarandos says. “That’s as a result of we’ve bought unimaginable groups in every of our content material verticals in every of those international locations.”

The exec was feted by Selection and Mipcom on Oct. 12 with the Vanguard Award recognizing people and corporations which have blazed trails within the world content material enterprise. By any measure, Netflix has up-ended the standard order of tv within the U.S. and overseas. Sarandos notes that the corporate now operates ‘in each time zone on this planet.”

He’s pleased with the function that Netflix has performed in introducing subscribers to new concepts and beforehand unseen cultures. The funding in sturdy storytelling pays off each time he sees a Turkish manufacturing scoring excessive with subscribers in South Korea or a Brazilian title taking part in nicely in Europe.

“The chance to allow individuals to make nice decisions and give you nice TV and movie for the world has been one of many issues I’m most gratified by how this all turned out,” Sarandos says. “And that has actually enabled (Netflix) to scale in means that I believe different leisure corporations have a tough time scaling.”

Sarandos addressed the administration adjustments carried out in September when Bela Bajaria was elevated to move of world TV, coinciding with the departure of longtime Netflix VP Cindy Holland. These strikes had been spurred partly by Sarandos’ personal promotion to co-CEO in July. Netflix’s expansive TV content material operation had been managed on a largely regional foundation, and he realized that he wanted to arrange a brand new construction.

“We had very sturdy groups regionally and I checked out that and stated I needed to have a worldwide head of tv,” Sarandos says. He pointed to Bajaria’s success in build up unscripted TV after she joined the corporate in 2016. From there, she was dispatched to assist launch the corporate’s local-language manufacturing efforts exterior the U.S.

“Cindy was an amazing accomplice in getting all of this constructed… Wanting on the challenges and the alternatives of the subsequent 20 years, Bela was so completely positioned to steer us via that,” he says.

Sarandos additionally addressed backlash that has erupted within the U.S. to the French arthouse movie “Cuties,” which Netflix acquired, for its depiction of pre-teen ladies in sexualized conditions. A number of conservative U.S. senators have despatched letters to Netflix decrying the movie. Final month the film led to an indictment towards the streamer from a grand jury in Tyler County, Tex., for distributing “lewd content material.”

Sarandos says the movie is “misunderstood” and raised First Modification considerations about governmental efforts to strain the corporate. He made it clear Netflix has no plans to change the movie that’s an autobiographical story for director Maïmouna Doucouré.

“The movie speaks for itself. It’s a really private coming of age movie, it’s the director’s story and the movie has clearly performed very nicely at Sundance with none of this controversy and performed in theaters all through Europe with none of this controversy,” Sarandos says. “It’s just a little stunning that in 2020 America we’re having a dialogue about censoring storytelling.”