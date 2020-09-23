Teddi Mellencamp Leaves ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of John Mellencamp, introduced on Tuesday that she is not going to be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” subsequent season.

In a brief video on Instagram, Mellencamp shared that her contract with Bravo has ended after three years. “I don’t wish to bore you, however I figured I might offer you a bit of replace on what’s occurring,” she stated. “I lately came upon that my contract as a housewife is just not being renewed.”

Mellencamp continued along with her sincere response to leaving the present. “It seems like a break-up nearly, since you’ve developed such sturdy relationships with the solid, with the crew and also you get to do unbelievable issues that you simply in all probability by no means get to expertise with out the present.”

A Bravo spokesperson didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Mellencamp joined the present in 2017, starring in seasons 8, 9 and 10 of the Beverly Hills franchise.

Final week, the 39-year-old accountability coach discovered herself underneath social media scrutiny, after a number of girls got here ahead with allegations towards her “All In” accountability program that she promoted on Bravo. Former contributors have stated this system restricted them to 500 to 1,000 energy a day, required an hour of cardiovascular exercise and a signed NDA.

In the newest season of the present, Mellencamp’s story revolved round her being pregnant along with her daughter, Dove. The mom of three additionally shared within the present that former ‘RHOBH’ solid member Brandi Glanville instructed her and Kyle Richards about Glanville’s alleged affair with Denise Richards. After having a showdown with co-star Lisa Rinna within the last episode of season 10, Richards has introduced that she will likely be leaving the present.