Teen Mom Star Fired By MTV For Racist Messages

As Hollywood appears to right the course and make amends for actions of the previous, sure actuality stars are shedding their gigs as racist actions or tweets are resurfacing. Not lengthy after Bravo cleaned home at Vanderpump Guidelines, MTV has determined to provide a star of Teen Mom the boot. Taylor Selfridge has been faraway from the solid following the rediscovery of racist tweets from 2012.
The tweets, which had been first found by The Blast, featured commentary by Taylor Selfridge that disparaged each black and Asian individuals. In a single tweet, Selfridge defined that her job required her to welcome all prospects however that she did not welcome black prospects as a result of they scared her. In one other, Selfridge talked about his uncle’s Asian girlfriend and questioned if “Aunt Ping” would make her sushi.
MTV was initially set to air Teen Mom OG At Dwelling: Cory & Taylor’s Child Particular on Tuesday, however dropped the particular and aired a Catfish repeat as an alternative. The community launched an announcement condemning systemic racism, and saying that it had lower ties with Taylor Selfridge and determined to not air the particular following her resurfaced tweets. Selfridge advised a distinct story, and as an alternative claimed on her social media it was her choice to depart.
As you guys know already our particular did not air tonight. I made the choice final week to not movie the subsequent season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the good thing about myself and my daughter. I do not consider the fact TV way of life advantages me any additional at this level in my life. With present occasions being at they’re and actuality TV being selective in who they apply guidelines to or what is taken into account acceptable habits. I wouldn’t have any additional respect. I apologize to anybody I’ve damage or offended previously. I’ve addressed my errors many instances on the community, and I wish to transfer on and proceed to be the very best model of myself. My previous doesn’t outline who I’m in the present day and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my choice to offer a traditional, wholesome life for my household.
Taylor Selfridge is at the moment in a relationship and has a baby with Cory Wharton, who’s biracial. Selfridge was first confronted about these tweets throughout an episode of Teen Mom OG by Wharton’s ex Cheyenne Floyd, who’s black and has a daughter with Wharton. On the time, Floyd expressed unease about having Selfridge round her daughter figuring out the ideas and emotions Selfridge shared concerning the black group on social media years earlier than assembly Wharton. In March 2020, Floyd advised E! she and Selfridge had been on good phrases.
Shedding costars as a result of controversy and posts on social media is nothing new for Teen Mom, and solely the most recent within the franchise. The truth is, in recent times it appears the present has booted extra costars than people who have willingly left. Primarily, do not anticipate to see MTV welcome Taylor Selfridge again, no matter whether or not she left or was fired.
With MTV pulling the most recent episode of Season eight of Teen Mom OG, it seems the fact collection is finished for the season. In fact, make sure you stick to CinemaBlend to see if that state of affairs adjustments, and for the most recent information taking place on the planet of tv and flicks.
