Teen Mom Star Fired By MTV For Racist Messages

As you guys know already our particular did not air tonight. I made the choice final week to not movie the subsequent season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the good thing about myself and my daughter. I do not consider the fact TV way of life advantages me any additional at this level in my life. With present occasions being at they’re and actuality TV being selective in who they apply guidelines to or what is taken into account acceptable habits. I wouldn’t have any additional respect. I apologize to anybody I’ve damage or offended previously. I’ve addressed my errors many instances on the community, and I wish to transfer on and proceed to be the very best model of myself. My previous doesn’t outline who I’m in the present day and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my choice to offer a traditional, wholesome life for my household.