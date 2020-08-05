Teen Top’s Agency Announces Chunji’s Military Enlistment Date

Chunji would be the first Teen Prime member to enlist within the army.

On August 5, the group’s company launched the next assertion:

Hiya. That is TOP Media. Teen Top’s Chunji will enlist on August 10 to function an energetic obligation soldier of the Republic of Korea Military. He is getting ready to enlist following the “TEEN TOP 10 LIVE” live performance on [August] 8 (Saturday). The placement and time [of his enlistment] is not going to be disclosed as a consequence of security causes together with COVID-19, so we ask in your understanding. We ask for the nice and cozy help of followers to ensure that Chunji to finish his army service in good well being. Thanks.

Wishing Chunji a secure service!

