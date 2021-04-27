Teen Top’s C.A.P Announces Military Enlistment Date

Teen Top’s C.A.P will be enlisting in the military.

On April 27, TOP Media released an official statement regarding C.A.P’s enlistment. They wrote the following:

Hello.

This is TOP Media.

Teen Top’s C.A.P will be enlisting on May 10 for his military service.

Please understand that his enlistment will take place with the location and time kept private, and we ask fans for their support so that C.A.P can healthily wrap up his military life.

We will inform you through the fan cafe about the address to mail letters to as soon as we confirm the address.

Thank you.