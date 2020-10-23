Teen Top’s Niel To Make Silver-Screen Debut In Leading Role

It’s official: Teen Top’s Niel will probably be making his silver-screen debut this 12 months!

On October 22, the upcoming movie “Swag” (literal title) launched its first poster and revealed that Niel will probably be starring within the main position.

“Swag” is a music and romance film that may inform the story of self-absorbed aspiring rapper L, rising Ok-pop star Jay, and genius producer Oh Ji as they chase love and their desires within the cutthroat music business. In his first movie position, Niel will reportedly make a surprising transformation into aspiring rapper L, who thinks solely of himself and never others.

The newly launched poster for the upcoming film, which describes itself as a “fashionable music drama,” options Niel passionately spitting bars alongside the caption: “To any extent further, I need to present you my very own distinctive music!”

“Swag” is at present scheduled for a launch someday in December.

Are you excited to see Niel star on this new movie?

