Teen Top’s Ricky has introduced his plans to enlist within the army.

On November 27, TOP Media formally acknowledged, “Ricky utilized to the army band, and he has been accepted. He plans to enlist early subsequent 12 months.”

Ricky would be the second member of Teen High to enlist within the army following Chunji, who enlisted in August of this 12 months.

We want Ricky all the most effective throughout his upcoming service!

