Teen Vogue Editor Alexi McCammond Quits Over Past Racist Tweets

One week earlier than Alexi McCammond was to begin as editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue, she has agreed to “half methods” with the corporate over racist tweets she had posted as a teen a decade in the past.

Condé Nast introduced the appointment of McCammond, previously a political reporter at Axios, to the EIC spot on the all-digital Teen Vogue model on March 5. Quickly afterward, since-deleted Twitter posts got here to gentle wherein she used derogatory stereotypes about Asians and homophobic language. McCammond had deleted the offensive tweets two years in the past however screenshots of the tweets had been recirculated after information of her Teen Vogue appointment.

“My previous tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve completed to focus on the folks and points that I care about — points that Teen Vogue has labored tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I’ve determined to half methods,” she mentioned in a press release, which she shared in a tweet.

McCammond added, “I mustn’t have tweeted what I did and I’ve taken full accountability for that. I have a look at my work and progress within the years since, and have redoubled my dedication to rising within the years to come back as each an individual and as knowledgeable.” In her assertion, she mentioned, “I grew to become a journalist to assist carry up the tales and voices of our most weak communities. As a younger girl of coloration, that’s a part of the rationale I used to be so excited to guide the Teen Vogue workforce of their subsequent chapter.”

Condé Nast confirmed that McCammond has resigned from the Teen Vogue job.

In a memo to U.S. staff Thursday that was obtained by Selection, Condé Nast head of HR Stan Duncan mentioned that McCammond was “simple and clear about these posts throughout our interview course of and thru public apologies years in the past.” After assembly along with her on March 18, Duncan wrote, “we agreed that it was finest to half methods, in order to not overshadow the vital work taking place at Teen Vogue.”

In response to social media posts, McCammond’s previous tweets — which dated again to 2011 — included “Now googling the best way to not get up with swollen, asian eyes” and “Give me a 2/10 on my chem downside, cross out all of my work and don’t clarify what i did mistaken… thanks quite a bit silly asian T.A. you’re nice.”

Final week, a bunch of 20-plus Teen Vogue staffers posted a press release on Twitter saying they’d despatched a letter complaining about McCammond’s tweets to Condé Nast administration. “In a second of traditionally excessive anti-Asian violence and amid the continuing struggles of the LGBTQ group, we because the employees of Teen Vogue absolutely reject these sentiments,” the group mentioned within the assertion.

Amid the controversy, retailer Ulta Magnificence final week mentioned it was suspending advertisements on Teen Vogue and was in talks with Condé Nast “as we search to raised perceive their subsequent steps and decide ours.”

McCammond, 27, first joined Axios in 2017 overlaying politics was the lead reporter overlaying President Biden’s 2020 marketing campaign. She additionally appeared on NBC and MSNBC as a contributor in addition to “Axios on HBO.” In 2019, the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists named her Rising Journalist of the 12 months. McCammond began in media as freelancer for Cosmopolitan earlier than becoming a member of Bustle as a information editor in the course of the 2016 election.

Condé Nast shut down the common print version of Teen Vogue in late 2017, after having reduce the magazine’s frequency that yr to quarterly. In January 2021, in response to the corporate, Teen Vogue had 10.8 million distinctive guests (up 21% yr over yr) who spent over 18 million minutes on the location — its highest month-to-month time-spent thus far.