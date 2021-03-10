Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey on His Sexuality, OnlyFans, Sobriety

Tyler Posey is keen for a “Teen Wolf” reunion.

“I’ve been arising with ideas in my head for the previous few years texting them to [series creator] Jeff Davis, ‘Hey Jeff. We have to do that concept,’” says Posey, who performed title character Scott McCall on the MTV sequence, which ran for six seasons earlier than ending in 2017. “So I’m an enormous advocate of bringing ‘Teen Wolf’ again.”

Whereas the sequence shot him to stardom, life is a bit completely different now for Posey. At 29, he’s now not a teen idol. Now, he’s an actor with a severe rocker facet. He lately dropped his debut single “Shut Up,” that includes vocals by Phem and Travis Barker on guitar.

He’s on OnlyFans and got here out in October as sexually fluid. “I did this reside on OnlyFans they usually have been asking me stuff that sexy individuals would ask you: ‘Have you ever been with a person? Have you ever been with the other intercourse? What was it like?’” Posey remembers on this week’s episode of the “Only for Selection” podcast. “And I used to be simply being sincere about it, as a result of nobody’s ever requested me earlier than.”

The Southern California-raised Posey additionally explored sobriety in the course of the pandemic. “There was a second the place it received a bit of scary and I felt like I wanted some assist,” he says. “I’m not utterly sober anymore. I felt like since I used to be about 14 years outdated, I’ve stunted my psychological development from simply not coping with something and coping with it with weed or medication or booze. The time that I used to be sober, I felt prefer it kick-started me rising up and sped up the method of me rising up and coping with the stuff that I haven’t been coping with endlessly.”

Inform me about “Shut Up.” Is it a tune written about somebody?

It’s a tune to any person, nevertheless it’s actually relatable and really actual and private to me. However there’s additionally some elements which might be a bit of elaborated for poetic causes for music writing, and stuff like that. For probably the most half, it’s about me and my ex. I assume it’s a bit of bit shut as much as her and to myself. I received sober in quarantine simply to interrupt some dangerous habits that I’ve had since I used to be a child, smoking pot, ingesting. So I used to be full on sober for about 5 months and simply actually attempting to handle myself and was meditating day-after-day and praying, to not something spiritual, only a increased energy and simply feeling like one thing greater than me on this planet. It’s a end result of a few years of substance abuse, me with this lady and our relationship and experiencing what it’s wish to be depressed with out having any substances to curb that.

How’s your sobriety lately? How are you doing?

Once I first received sober, I positively actually wished to interrupt these habits that I had. That was most of it, as a result of I by no means actually thought-about myself an alcoholic. There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had management over, however I simply all the time seen myself as a lazy pothead. I didn’t know the way lengthy I wished to be sober. I’ve since began coming again into the opposite world, the opposite facet of issues, so I’m technically not sober anymore, however I be in contact with everyone. I realized rather a lot about myself.

Was it tough to movie “Teen Wolf,” realizing that you simply’re going house, you’re smoking weed, you’re partying, however all these younger individuals want to you since you’re alleged to be a job mannequin?

It was positively bizarre, as a result of it made me query who I used to be and who I wished to painting myself to the world. I didn’t know what model of myself I wished the world to see. I’m very a lot unfiltered and it’s laborious for me to be anyone else aside from myself, however there have been moments after I would present a bit of bit an excessive amount of, the place I used to be smoking weed and [post it on social media]. My managers would come again at me like, “You’re not alleged to publish these items.” The true substance abuse and all that type of stuff began fairly lately. It was about perhaps two years in the past when “Teen Wolf” was already over.

You lately stated you have been conflicted about being on OnlyFans since you have been being objectified. Doesn’t that include doing OnlyFans?

I believe so. OnlyFans, the place do I begin with this? I don’t really feel that manner anymore, objectified, as a result of what mounted that was that that’s going to occur it doesn’t matter what. OnlyFans was a visit for me. Bella [Thorne] is my pal by way of the entire whole factor, and he or she helped me get into it. She hit me up one time after I posted some footage. She’s like, “That is extra pores and skin than that you must publish on OnlyFans. Name me.” I actually preferred her pitch. It was actually cool. A solution to be inventive and push out completely different content material, new content material. It’s additionally been a giant experiment for me, as a result of I’ve by no means been a mannequin. I felt icky modeling. So it’s a bit of little bit of me stepping out of that field and out of my consolation zone and attempting new issues. Plus it additionally gave me a extremely good platform to be actually open about my sexuality. It’s being actually in touch with my followers, releasing artistic new content material that folks don’t see anyplace else, and being actually open about something, whether or not it’s sexuality or drug abuse or something. That’s the place I actually discovered my footing.

You got here out about being with males on OnlyFans.

It was only a split-second choice. I didn’t take into consideration how it might be acquired or what sort of press I’d get on it, however I awoke the subsequent day and it was all these tabloids about me popping out as pansexual. I didn’t label that. The children, the followers, or whoever wrote these articles labeled that. I believed that was actually attention-grabbing that it simply broke down this wall that I didn’t really feel like I put up, nevertheless it was simpler for me to only be sincere about all that stuff. I’m simply actually attempting to make it inventive, but when I’ve to indicate my butt, I need to make it actually humorous, not take myself critically, and convey that to OnlyFans, as a result of that’s who I’m. I’m a bit of taboo. I’ve all the time been a bit of bit edgier and sexually inclined and simply eager to push the envelope in a bunch of various methods.

So if you discuss your sexuality, going again to these days with earlier managers who have been telling you, “Don’t smoke weed. Disguise your tattoos,” have been additionally they saying, “Don’t be open about something you want sexually, except it’s hetero, cisgender, white”?

There wasn’t something too loopy that got here up that might warrant that kind of response from them. I did have some leaked footage of me on-line a short while in the past. That was my fault, nevertheless it did present the world that I’m this sexual — I don’t need to say deviant — however there’s a facet of me that’s positively not on the floor of what you usually see. In order that they did come at me for that a bit of bit, which is comprehensible. I had some stuff leaked on-line that most likely isn’t favorable, however I didn’t launch an apology about it and that made it simpler for individuals to overlook about. I didn’t deliver consideration to it. They wished me to. They positively wished me to say, “Look, I’m sorry. I’m ashamed of myself,” which I wasn’t, and I wasn’t sorry. I didn’t need to lie and say that.

How gratifying is it to listen to from younger individuals who say, “Thanks for being you?”

There’s been some actually good suggestions from that, and simply actually having the ability to join with youngsters my age or a bit of bit youthful and simply displaying them that I’m going by way of comparable stuff. My dad referred to as me in any case this got here out — I by no means informed him something about these items — he referred to as me saying, “Hey, buddy. Simply ensuring you’re OK. I don’t need you to get overwhelmed or wired.” He was completely cool about it, and I used to be like, “Yeah, man. I simply didn’t need to maintain myself again, and I had an curiosity in attempting new issues,” and he was like, “Okay, effectively, I perceive that.” Luckily, my dad was superior. I’ve informed individuals, youngsters who’re frightened about telling their mother and father my dad’s response, they usually’re like, “Okay. Properly, perhaps my mother and father gained’t be so laborious on me if I inform them.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for size and readability. You’ll be able to take heed to it in its entirety above. You may also discover “Only for Selection” at Apple Podcasts or wherever you take pleasure in your favourite podcasts.