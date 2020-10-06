‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” has turn into the newest one and completed collection at Netflix.

The collection has been canceled by the streamer after solely a single season, Selection has confirmed. Information of the present’s swift finish comes lower than two months after debuted, and on the identical day that fellow Jenji Kohan collection “Glow” was additionally given the axe.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” centered round sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who crew up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top journey as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets and techniques whereas making an attempt to navigate highschool drama – love, intercourse, and research corridor. As well as, Virginia Williams starred each as Debbie Wesley, the twins’ mom, and her twin sister Dana Culpepper.

In the previous couple of months, the listing of reveals canceled by Netflix after just one season has included thriller drama “The Society,” coming-of-age drama “I Am Not Okay With This,” and puppet collection “The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” was created by Kathleen Jordan, who additionally wrote and co-executive produced. It emerged as a part of “Orange Is the New Black” creator Kohan’s multi-year general cope with Netflix. With this current flurry of cancelations, she now solely has anthology collection “Social Distance” nonetheless occurring the scripted entrance, and a docuseries within the pipeline on the un-scripted entrance.

Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick additionally served as government producers on the 10-episode collection. The primary episode was directed and government produced by Jesse Peretz.

Deadline first reported the information.