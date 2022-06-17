Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

When you opt for nostalgia, two things can happen: that the vehicle of memory runs over you like a wild freight train without brakes or transcend the memory to do something memorable. Today we talk about the second in the analysis of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

How difficult it is to live up to the memory of a 40-year-old adult! How complicated is it to create something that can talk from you to you to 30 years of good memories! Tribute Games has surprised me in every way with their work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – it wasn’t an easy thing to do. They have been able to take a legendary beat’em ups saga and bring it up to date with such good work. A challenge equal to that of Guard Crush with its already legendary Streets of Rage 4. Although it is a few rungs below the return of Axel and Blaze, the return of Mickey, Donnie and company is new and welcome news for the performance of the neo -retro, on a roll for a long time.

Even in the communicative aspect, the developers have been successful: gradually revealing one good news after another, with brilliant additions such as April, Splinter or Casey Jones to the cephalopod team, the last big surprise has been its six-player multiplayer, a real party of shortbread and, of course, pizza. Naturally, all is not bright in the software of DotEmu, but its brilliance will be seen by any fan of the genre from the first buttons pressed, the first seconds seen and the first bars heard. There is a lot of love here, and those who are going to enjoy the talent of its developers the most, of course, are the players.

¿You have already gathered five more friends for the launch of the software on June 16? Have you discussed who is who before taking the controls? Do not hesitate to take a look at your agendas and throwing a retro party at home on launch day: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge lives up to the great adventures of Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and that’s saying a lot.

Children of the green boogers

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

I’ll address what I think is the software’s biggest drawback at the start of the review: I would have liked the characters to be more different in what is playable from each other. It has not been the case: the control of each of the protagonists is traced. Although we will be able to reach new levels and unlock new special attacks and improvements in the characters’ statistics, the reality is that they are all controlled the same. Seeing any trailer or the video analysis that accompanies the text, you will think that I am blind or have not played the same title that I am reviewing, but that is where one of the great virtues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge comes in: his amazing artwork.

The creators haven’t hesitated to pull in the Turtles’ lore for some interesting surprises.That in the playable there are no big differences but in the visual they are totally different from each other speaks well of the work that Tribute Games has done. Because it would have been very easy to reuse the sprites of the Turtles to save work and trace movements between each other, but the team knew it was not the way to go. The visual difference between each of the turtles is palpable in each of their movements, sprinkled with nods to the 90s television series and paying homage to legendary fighting games and beat’em ups with each of the different animations of the protagonists. Seeps good taste in every spriteand although it may seem that the variety of enemies is not very large, its creators have not hesitated to draw on the deep lore of the Turtles to rescue some interesting surprises.

They shine with their own light, in fact, the final enemies of each screen, with a great animation and a more comical characterization than what we saw on television more than 30 years ago make them feel great. Returning to the playable, we are facing a beat’em up that is more agile than forceful, with fast movements and movements that invite the air combo and the combined attacks of the players. The story mode might not seem like much of a challenge, as it resets lives on each level and the enemies aren’t tough enough to put you in a real bind throughout its 16 levels, but if you’re looking for something epic to take on, feel free to try the arcade mode, no continues and no life reset.

The strategy to follow in each of the fights, as in any good beat’em up, will vary depending on who we face, offering sufficiently varied challenges throughout our journey through the main locations of New York and the inevitable Dimension X. It is a game that knows what the genre is like and opts for an optimal length of the levels without falling into boredom. The stage is dotted with different hidden collectible elements that support its replayability and 100% completion of the game. Unfortunately, the unlockable items are not as rewarding as they could be, so beyond finding the hidden elements and receiving points to add levels to the protagonists there is nothing else to highlight. It could have been something more attractive this point.

Cowabuntástico!

The sound thing is to take off your hat. What brilliance in each of its songs and what good sense when it comes to bringing a soundtrack that inevitably reminds us of the good times of Konami and other greats of the genre. The desire to do something great has even led them to sing some vocal songs reminiscent of the legendary rock album by the Ninja Turtles of the 90s, something that suits the game wonderfully and sprinkles some of its chapters with sound nostalgia. For me, one of the great soundtracks so far in 2022. The game comes with texts in Spanish and voices in English that Reminiscent of the originals from the hit ’90s show.

It’s such a good game that I think it’s going to do the Cowabunga Collection a disservice.We have highlighted the animation work of the heroes and villains, but it is also worth highlighting their scenarios and the details of the HUD or the mapping, which pays homage to the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from NES. Everywhere you look in Shredder’s Revenge there is love for turtles and the beat’em up genre. Its weak points in the playable are corrected with brilliant multiplayer gameplay and the possibility of finding new friends online who want to join you in your battle to thwart the revenge of the Shredder and his rogue minions. Nobody has missed the party of the return of the Turtles, so you already know: order some pizzas and play.

There was a time when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games were hits no matter what platform they were released on. Nobody could imagine that in 2022 a team from Montreal would continue to expand such a legend. This is such a good game that I think Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is going to do the Cowabunga Collection a disservice. The memory and nostalgia is cool; crystallizing it, debugging it and working on it to make excellent video games is cooler. As my good friends, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, would say, Whoa…I mean…Cowabunga!