Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge announced for consoles and PC

Great news that the distributor Dotemu and Nickelodeon have revealed that afternoon. The mythical Ninja Turtles will return to the video game industry with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. And if you are a few years old, you will be happy to know that it is an ode to the magnificent era of arcade machines and to the genre of “I against the neighborhood”.

The game is coming to consoles (not specified at this time) and PC, and will be developed by Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings) and published by Dotemu (Streets Of Rage 4). Here we tell you all the details. But first, we encourage you to take a look at its first official trailer.

The information, which has been echoed @Nibellion and Twitter, has come through a press release that confirms some of the main features of the game.

From the outset, it has been confirmed that TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will present a new story mode, as well as a multiplayer for 4 players (this will be both local and online). Also, the genre to which it will belong will be the old school beat’em’up. Although its creators have promised new mechanics and more surprises.

However, a release date for the game has not yet been confirmed at this time. What we do know is that each turtle will have its own abilities and movements. Also, the game is expected to introduce levels with the Ninja Turtles vehicles. Finally, we leave you with the official synopsis of the game: