Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge hides more content than meets the eye

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge still has no specific release date beyond the third quarter of this year, but the first previews of the game have raised a very positive scenario for the Tribute Games game. However, some of the doubts that we raised in 3DJuegos resided in the traditional problem that has always characterized the domestic conversions of the most famous I against the neighborhood of the genre. Will it be able to fight against the foreseeable short duration with sufficient content and replayable value?

The replayable value is important, since we are talking about a game with six charactersFrederic GemusOne of his main managers in the design of the game, Frederic Gemus, has told us what is behind the software. What has Tribute Games prepared to alleviate the problem? “Obviously, arcade games are designed to eat up all your coins, so bringing the genre home is not as easy as it seems,” he told 3D Games, “to make them interesting, you have to build them with more content than arcade games.” traditional arcade games that take 30 minutes to complete and a better difficulty curve.

“I think we’ve successfully created a game that works well on both fronts, with a long campaign and lots of enemies and bosses that keep the experience always fresh!” arcade, closer to the old arcade experiences in which you have to complete the game in a single session and a Story mode, which is a more complete experience: you will be able to unlock the different levels on a map of New York, you will be able to carry out secondary tasks and complete challenges that will help you level up each of the characters (…) the replayable value is important, since we are talking about a game with six characters to complete“.

Bringing an arcade to the houses is not as easy as it seemsFrederic GemusFinally, is it difficult to deal with players’ nostalgia with a license so tied to childhood memories of TV and video games? The developer knows that it is not an easy challenge: “These games are still loved by many gamers today and meeting their expectations can be a daunting task. But at Tribute Games we love to say that we’re good at recreating games as you remember them rather than exactly what they were like.” He wanted to qualify his words: “When you choose some of your favorite titles from 25 years ago today, you may notice that they are not as good as you remembered them. Tighter and more limited controls or mistakes you didn’t even remember.”

“We tried to focus on what was at the core of these games and update all the little flaws with our most modern and up-to-date game design approach focusing on accessibility, depth and new features that make the experience unique.” In the particular case of Shredder’s Revenge, Gemus guaranteed that the team “decided to focus on multiplayer, since it is usually the central aspect that people remember. Not only do we add the ability to multi-play at any time both online and in local play (or combine them if the player wants), we also make sure that the game adapts in real time to the number of players playing it, ensuring that the challenge against four players or a single player will be balanced“.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge will be out on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out our preview of Shredder’s Revenge in 3D Games to find out what awaits you at its controls in the third quarter of 2022.

