Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will receive two physical editions in Spain

Tesura Games will be in charge of bringing the Ninja Turtles to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X in traditional format.

Something that we could not anticipate is that the Ninja Turtles would be so present in the video games in 2022And we couldn’t be happier. The Turtles have accompanied us in video games for decades and have already become an icon of arcades thanks to brilliant Konami titles.

The announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, with all those classics from our childhood together, managed to touch our hearts, but if a modern game has managed to capture the retro style of the legendary beat ’em up from three decades ago has been Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. If you like retro and traditional proposals, it is very likely that you are wanting to get hold of this game in physical format and it seems that Tesura Games you have good news.

The publisher has confirmed the release of two physical editions para PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch y Xbox Series X de Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: edición Normal y Signature. They’ll be avalaible this summer in Spain and while we haven’t yet had any further details on what they’ll include, Tesura Games has promised more info and pre-orders to come soon.

2022: a year for retro game lovers

The beat ’em up action game from Tribute Games is not the only one that will honor the eighties and nineties tradition in this 2022, Windjammers 2 came from the hand of DotEmu bringing back one of the most remembered Neo Geo arcade games. Other SNK classic will make an appearance with a new playable style in Metal Slug Tactics, while Hideki Kamiya has turned into reality what started as a joke with Sol Cresta. A perfect sign that retro is more alive than ever and that 2022 promises to be a great year for its fans.

