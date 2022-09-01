Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

Few are the animated franchises that have had the luck of the Ninja Turtles in video games. Allied to one of the best times of Konami, each of the turtle games was a little gem. Today Digital Eclipse celebrates his legacy with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection and some pizzas. Cowabunga!

Retro compilation territory is always rough. It is not always understood that companies want to get a slice of productions already profitable for 20, 30 or 40 years by reselling compilations by installments or deliberately separating essential games to try to force users to get hold of new volumes or retro products. However, and as is the case, there are times when things are not only done well: they are done well. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection is a boon to the retro lover in general and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in particular.

Why? First for having been able to compile a huge collection of brilliant titles from Konami. Second, for not having saved on the possibilities to guarantee the best possible emulation and game options. To top it off, because is a treasure for any lover of video game preservation. It is clear that Digital Eclipse is behind it, allies of one of the most brilliant historians in the industry, Frank Cifaldi, because of the titanic effort they have made to rescue development documents, press releases from the time, graphic content from magazines and other treasures to software is worthy of celebration. Join me through the sewers of New York to learn about a wonderful time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Konami; a time when every time the Japanese stamp and the North American license came together guaranteed a video game of absolute category. Today we have in the Cowabunga Collection an essential selection for any nostalgic of the 90s. Order a pizza and we begin the analysis of the Cowabunga Collection.

13 family pizzas please

The basic thing is to know which games make up the pack. They have been divided between arcade titles, NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive and GameBoybeing the chosen ones the legendary arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (a beat’em up arcade for four players that delighted arcade visitors with its furniture with four sticks), the first Ninja Turtles of NES (the one of ULTRA, a legendary platform game that hasn’t aged well at all), the conversion of the arcade into the NES (in a creditable port with exclusive extras for the 8-bit console) or the Manhattan Project (another beat’em up that pushed the NES to the limit).

It is a blessing for the retro lover in general and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in particular.The list continues with the legendary Turtles in Time (an arcade sequel that took the turtles through time and space in a clear example of “more and better”), its port for Super Nintendo (a hit that captured the charm of the arcade in the Brain of the Beast with numerous extras), MegaDrive’s HyperStone Heist (which marked the turtles’ debut on a Sega machine), the three Turtles fighting games (under the name Tournament Fighters on Super Nintendo, Mega Drive and NES, three completely different games). The GameBoy trilogy closes the list, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Back from the Sewers and Radical Rescue, an amazing Metroidvania starring New York ninjas.

What’s great about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection isn’t just the brilliant selection of games: it’s presenting them as a true celebration of turtle power. The player will be able to freely choose between accessing the western version of the game or the Japanese version, accessing the original names of each work, original designs or illustrations of their covers. In fact, before entering each of the titles we can enjoy a video demo that goes through the entire game (in which we can enter to play at any time) or unlock some tricks to facilitate the complicated task of finishing them.

Once inside, we can save and load a game, access different filter options, frame expansion and access to a nice exclusive Digital Eclipse guide for each of the games. The guides, in addition to text (completely translated into Spanish), also includes video demonstrations. Pure pampering. Sample of the attention to detail, the team’s commitment to GGPO technology, which guarantees the best online games.

commitment to history

Being already an exemplary exercise of what a classic compilation video game with everything related should be, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection strives to become one of the best tributes that a retro saga has received to date. There is a section in the game called Lair of the Turtles that is an absolute delicacy for the collector; an unbearable collection of press clippings, original manuscripts from Konami itself, images and musical pieces from all the games included in the pack. The Spanish edition has even afforded the luxury of translating each of the pages into Spanish. A complete virgueria.

I think I am not exaggerating if I say that we are dealing with one of the greatest products of the TortugasPlaying the classics is wonderful and the main leitmotif of products like this one, without a doubt, but for players to get lost in the menus and consult for hours documents and curiosities of the titles contained in the pack is also a success in itself same. Ensuring the perpetuity of some of the content included in The Cowabunga Collection is also something to rejoice about. and a great victory for the unfinished business of video game preservation, so dependent on and forgotten by the big players in the industry. It will be difficult for you not to fall into the tangle of data and details that Digital Eclipse has rescued for the occasion.

Yes, we come from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, but I think I’m not exaggerating if I say that we are dealing with one of the greatest products that have been made of the Turtles and one of the best compilations of classic video games that have been made to date. date. Capable of bringing together a consistent number of titles and with plenty of incentives to lure the most nostalgic away from what is merely playable, we must recognize the great merit of research and search by its developers. A real treasure for any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan.