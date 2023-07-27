Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Will Get A Sequel And A Spin-Off Series, Says Paramount:

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are working on a follow-up to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” as well as planning a two-season series that will serve a “bridge” between the two movies.

The new show, called “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” is scheduled to air on Paramount+. It shows how confident the company is regarding “Mutant Mayhem,” a cartoon action movie that comes out in theaters on August 2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out Of The Shadows Is The Last Live Action Turtles Movie:

After “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” in 2016, which was the last live-action Turtles movie, Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins have made it a top goal to bring the Turtles back.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been entertaining fans for almost 40 years, and its popularity only keeps growing,” Paramount CEO Brian Robbins stated in a statement.

Brian Robbins Is Excited To Build Upon The Legacy Of TMNT Alongside Seth Rogen:

“We’re excited to build on the legacy of TMNT with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Point Grey, as well as Jeff Rowe, who are bringing their unique sense of humor and high-quality storytelling to audiences everywhere and on almost every platform.”

Jeff Rowe, who also directed and co-wrote “Mutant Mayhem,” will be in charge of making the film. Point Grey Pictures will be in charge of making the movie. The Paramount+ series is also made by Point Grey Pictures.

Chris Yost And Alan Wan Would Be The Executive Producers:

Chris Yost as well as Alan Wan will be the showrunners and executive producers. Lukas Williams will be in charge of both the show and the next movie in the Point Grey series.

Robbins said, “In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ came out, it has amused generations of fans and is only getting bigger.”

“We’re excited to build on the legacy of TMNT with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Point Grey, as well as Jeff Rowe, who are bringing their unique sense of humor and high-quality storytelling to audiences everywhere and on almost every platform.”

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation as well as Nickelodeon Animation, said, “Revitalizing this franchise has been in the works for years, and we are thrilled to keep developing the beloved “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” universe and giving families and fans new adventures.”

Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is 2D Animated Show With 2 Season:

“Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” an upcoming Paramount+ series from Nickelodeon Animation as well as Point Grey Pictures, will be a 2D animated show with two seasons in the works. It will take place between the events of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and the upcoming sequel.

In the series, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are played by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, as well as Brady Noon. They played the same parts in the movie.

The rush to show more Turtles from the Mutant Mayhem era is in line with what Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said recently about how the company sees value in trying to appeal to millennials with new versions of old IP.

Does People Want 2D Version Of The Show Instead Of 3D?

But since the new movie’s 3D style is a big part of what makes it exciting, a 2D version might not be what people want.

All four Turtles stars will be back for the TV series, which will take place in the time between the first and second movies. The show is about four boys who are all attempting to make it on their own.

“When they don’t have their brothers by their sides, the Turtles will find out who they really are when they face new threats and work with old allies,” says Paramount.

We don’t know anything about the story of the movie. But since Mutant Mayhem isn’t coming out for another week, we don’t know much about the first movie’s plot either.

According to Variety, the movie follows the Turtles as they “come out of the shadows” and try to win over New Yorkers with their love of pizza and ninja skills.

The official description says that Leo, Raph, Donnie, as well as Mikey will each be on their own for the first time, which will be a big test for the Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer:

When they aren’t with their brothers, the Turtles will find out who they truly are when they face new threats and work with old friends.

In the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the Turtle brothers are sick of being alone, so they do brave things to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as regular kids.