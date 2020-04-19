Aaron Smith, 17, fatally injured at match attended by technique of 150 different individuals, despite coronavirus lockdown laws

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

A 17-year-old man has died after he was once hit by technique of a motorcycle at a funeral attended by technique of 150 different individuals in defiance of coronavirus social distancing laws.

Aaron Smith, who had three kids, died after being by technique of the motorbike on the funeral near Sittingbourne in Kent on Thursday. He suffered lethal head accidents.

Proceed learning…

