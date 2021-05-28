Teenager Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Teenager Do Paanch is an Indian mini internet collection produced via Faqhrul Husaini and Mehran Amrohi. The collection stars Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. It’s made below the banner of Smiley Motion pictures and directed via Amitabh S Verma. It’s the tale of a pair, Vishal and Priyanka, who make a decision to undertake a kid from an orphanage. The joys starts when they’re received over via now not one kid however via 3 siblings and finally end up adopting they all.

Name Teenager Do Paanch
Primary Solid Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag
Style Drama
Director Amitabh S Verma
Manufacturer Faqhrul Husaini
Mehran Amrohi
Tale Mehran Amrohi
Shruti Verma
Screenplay Mehran Amrohi
Amitabh S Verma
Dialogues Mehran Amrohi
Nishant Chaturvedi
Editor Suraj Gunjal
DoP Ankit Arya
Sound Dressmaker Yogesh Nehe
Background Ranking Kanishk Seth
Lyrics Amitabh S Verma
Affiliate Manufacturer Piyush Dugad
Vishal Singh
Manufacturing Space Me 2 Motion pictures
Smiley Motion pictures

Solid

All the forged of internet collection Teenager Do Paanch :

Shreyas Talpade

As : Vishal

Bidita Bag

As : Priyanka

Shantanu Anam

As : Kartik

Sheeba Chadha

As : Priyanka’s Mom

Akashdeep Arora

As : Sushant

Akhilendra Mishra

As : Vishal’s Father

Ransh

As : Alok

Rananjay

As : Ajay

Shanaya

As : Divya

Brijendra Kala

As : Gambhir

Secondary Solid

  • Nandini Banerjee as Mehruniss
  • Loveleen Mishra as Vishal’s Mom
  • Mani Verma as Medha
  • Gurpal Singh as Dr. Narula
  • Vijay Vikram Singh as Avinash
  • Priya Gupta as Kanchan
  • Arun Kalra as Kalpesh
  • Prabhakar Sharma as Prabhu
  • Sanjay Shukla as Kalpesh Assistant
  • Anurag Siddharth as Mr. Saini
  • Neelu Dogra as Mrs. Saini
  • Archita Saha as Ayesha
  • Raj Singh Bhamra as Clinical Retailer Boy
  • Bullu Kumar as Jaljeera Wala
  • Puja Bhasin as Girl in Grocery store
  • Chitra Raje Singh as Gross sales Lady

Liberate

Teenager Do Paanch is to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. It’s include overall 13 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
General Episode 13 Episodes
Operating Time 10-15 Mins
Launched Date 7 Would possibly 2021
Season Finale 19 Would possibly 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India
Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Teen Do Paanch | Trailer | Stream For Free From 7th May

In case you have extra information about the internet collection Teenager Do Paanch, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

