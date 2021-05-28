Teenager Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Teenager Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Teenager Do Paanch is an Indian mini internet collection produced via Faqhrul Husaini and Mehran Amrohi. The collection stars Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. It’s made below the banner of Smiley Motion pictures and directed via Amitabh S Verma. It’s the tale of a pair, Vishal and Priyanka, who make a decision to undertake a kid from an orphanage. The joys starts when they’re received over via now not one kid however via 3 siblings and finally end up adopting they all.
|Name
|Teenager Do Paanch
|Primary Solid
|Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Amitabh S Verma
|Manufacturer
|Faqhrul Husaini
Mehran Amrohi
|Tale
|Mehran Amrohi
Shruti Verma
|Screenplay
|Mehran Amrohi
Amitabh S Verma
|Dialogues
|Mehran Amrohi
Nishant Chaturvedi
|Editor
|Suraj Gunjal
|DoP
|Ankit Arya
|Sound Dressmaker
|Yogesh Nehe
|Background Ranking
|Kanishk Seth
|Lyrics
|Amitabh S Verma
|Affiliate Manufacturer
|Piyush Dugad
Vishal Singh
|Manufacturing Space
|Me 2 Motion pictures
Smiley Motion pictures
Solid
All the forged of internet collection Teenager Do Paanch :
Shreyas Talpade
As : Vishal
Bidita Bag
As : Priyanka
Shantanu Anam
As : Kartik
Sheeba Chadha
As : Priyanka’s Mom
Akashdeep Arora
As : Sushant
Akhilendra Mishra
As : Vishal’s Father
Ransh
As : Alok
Rananjay
As : Ajay
Shanaya
As : Divya
Brijendra Kala
As : Gambhir
Secondary Solid
- Nandini Banerjee as Mehruniss
- Loveleen Mishra as Vishal’s Mom
- Mani Verma as Medha
- Gurpal Singh as Dr. Narula
- Vijay Vikram Singh as Avinash
- Priya Gupta as Kanchan
- Arun Kalra as Kalpesh
- Prabhakar Sharma as Prabhu
- Sanjay Shukla as Kalpesh Assistant
- Anurag Siddharth as Mr. Saini
- Neelu Dogra as Mrs. Saini
- Archita Saha as Ayesha
- Raj Singh Bhamra as Clinical Retailer Boy
- Bullu Kumar as Jaljeera Wala
- Puja Bhasin as Girl in Grocery store
- Chitra Raje Singh as Gross sales Lady
Liberate
Teenager Do Paanch is to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. It’s include overall 13 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|General Episode
|13 Episodes
|Operating Time
|10-15 Mins
|Launched Date
|7 Would possibly 2021
|Season Finale
|19 Would possibly 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
