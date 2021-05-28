Teenager Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Teenager Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Teenager Do Paanch is an Indian mini internet collection produced via Faqhrul Husaini and Mehran Amrohi. The collection stars Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. It’s made below the banner of Smiley Motion pictures and directed via Amitabh S Verma. It’s the tale of a pair, Vishal and Priyanka, who make a decision to undertake a kid from an orphanage. The joys starts when they’re received over via now not one kid however via 3 siblings and finally end up adopting they all.

Name Teenager Do Paanch Primary Solid Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag Style Drama Director Amitabh S Verma Manufacturer Faqhrul Husaini

Mehran Amrohi Tale Mehran Amrohi

Shruti Verma Screenplay Mehran Amrohi

Amitabh S Verma Dialogues Mehran Amrohi

Nishant Chaturvedi Editor Suraj Gunjal DoP Ankit Arya Sound Dressmaker Yogesh Nehe Background Ranking Kanishk Seth Lyrics Amitabh S Verma Affiliate Manufacturer Piyush Dugad

Vishal Singh Manufacturing Space Me 2 Motion pictures

Smiley Motion pictures

Solid

All the forged of internet collection Teenager Do Paanch :

Shreyas Talpade

As : Vishal

Bidita Bag

As : Priyanka

Shantanu Anam

As : Kartik

Sheeba Chadha

As : Priyanka’s Mom

Akashdeep Arora

As : Sushant

Akhilendra Mishra

As : Vishal’s Father

Ransh

As : Alok

Rananjay

As : Ajay

Shanaya

As : Divya

Brijendra Kala

As : Gambhir

Secondary Solid

Nandini Banerjee as Mehruniss

Loveleen Mishra as Vishal’s Mom

Mani Verma as Medha

Gurpal Singh as Dr. Narula

Vijay Vikram Singh as Avinash

Priya Gupta as Kanchan

Arun Kalra as Kalpesh

Prabhakar Sharma as Prabhu

Sanjay Shukla as Kalpesh Assistant

Anurag Siddharth as Mr. Saini

Neelu Dogra as Mrs. Saini

Archita Saha as Ayesha

Raj Singh Bhamra as Clinical Retailer Boy

Bullu Kumar as Jaljeera Wala

Puja Bhasin as Girl in Grocery store

Chitra Raje Singh as Gross sales Lady

Liberate

Teenager Do Paanch is to be had to circulate on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. It’s include overall 13 episodes. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix General Episode 13 Episodes Operating Time 10-15 Mins Launched Date 7 Would possibly 2021 Season Finale 19 Would possibly 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

