Tegna Confirms Two Acquisition Offers Withdrawn Amid Coronavirus Upheaval

Tegna confirmed Sunday that two suitors for the station group have lately withdrawn acquisition presents, citing the upheaval within the broader market attributable to the coronavirus disaster.

Tegna’s assertion is the corporate’s first acknowledgement that it has obtained 4 unsolicited acquisition presents in current weeks. Two of these have since been withdrawn whereas the opposite two have but to progress within the due diligence course of, nor have the bidders suggested Tegna leaders on financing specifics, in response to Tegna.

The suitors who’ve bowed out are believed to be Atlanta-based Grey Tv, which fielded a cash-and-stock provide valuing Tegna at $20 a share, or about $8.5 billion earlier this month. Non-public fairness large Apollo International Administration adopted with an all-cash provide in the identical vary. Tegna owns 62 network-affiliated TV stations serving 51 massive and mid-sized markets.

After the historic losses in U.S. equities markets over the previous three weeks, Tegna shares have fallen to $13.21 as of the shut of buying and selling on Friday. The inventory was within the $16-$17 vary on the time the wave of bids surfaced.

Along with Grey and Apollo, entrepreneur Byron Allen is claimed to have fielded an all-cash provide together with non secular broadcast group Trinity in partnership with Phoenix-based non-public fairness agency Najafi Firms. Najafi and Trinity on March 17 introduced that they had notified Tegna’s board of administrators of its intent to make an all-cash provide at $20 a share.

Tegna administration, led by president-CEO Dave Lougee, has been beneath strain from activist shareholder Soo Kim of funding agency Normal Basic to be extra lively at a time of continued consolidation of native TV station belongings. Tegna is among the final sizable collections of Huge four associates up for grabs as a pure-play broadcaster.

Sunday’s assertion marked Tegna’s first formal acknowledgement of acquisition exercise for the reason that mating dances started final month.

“As has been broadly reported, Tegna has obtained 4 unsolicited acquisition proposals in current weeks,” Tegna stated in a press release. “Tegna and its advisors engaged considerably with two of those events and supplied them intensive private due diligence info. These two events made their proposals shortly earlier than the current market dislocation because of the COVID-19 pandemic and each subsequently knowledgeable Tegna that they have been ceasing discussions. The opposite two events haven’t signed confidentiality agreements to allow due diligence and haven’t delivered any info on financing sources.”

Lougee stated in a press release that the corporate’s instant focus is on stabilizing enterprise amid the financial shock of the enterprise clampdown attributable to aggressive social distancing measures.

“Like each different firm, Tegna is working in uncharted waters as a result of COVID-19 as we give attention to making certain the well being and security of our workers whereas persevering with to create and protect worth,” Lougee stated. “Excessive-quality native information has by no means been extra necessary, and we’re lucky to have vital contractual subscription revenues and a powerful stability sheet with minimal near-term debt maturities. We’re working by the present challenges raised by COVID-19 and are very assured that our long-term progress drivers stay intact.”

Normal Basic has proposed an alternate slate of 5 administrators to affix the Tegna board as a part of its effort to push the corporate to behave on the M&A entrance. Tegna administration has strongly refuted Normal Basic’s criticisms and pointed to Kim’s blended monitor report as an investor.

Tegna board chairman Howard Elias addressed the strain to contemplate options for the corporate — one thing that certainly has been halted given the financial turmoil.

“Along with our give attention to executing our standalone plan, the Tegna board and administration have meaningfully engaged with third events to discover alternatives to create worth,” Elias stated in a press release. “The board has been, and stays, prepared to contemplate transactions that create compelling worth, and our focus now could be on serving to administration navigate by an unprecedented surroundings.”