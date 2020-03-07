Tegna TV Station Group Draws Multiple Acquisition Offers

TV station group Tegna was drawn squarely into the highlight on Friday amid studies that the broadcaster has acquired a number of acquisition provides.

Tegna shares soared 26.5% in buying and selling Friday after Reuters reported that the corporate has acquired an $8.5 billion acquisition bid from Atlanta-based Grey Tv valuing Tegna at $20 a share. Grey’s provide spurred personal fairness agency Apollo International Administration to make an identical bid albeit as an all-cash provide, in keeping with Reuters. Tegna shares closed at $17.

A spokesman for Tegna mentioned the corporate’s coverage is “to not touch upon market rumors.” Representatives for Grey Tv and Apollo didn’t instantly return requests for remark.

Tegna has been the topic of acquisition rumors for months. The station group is seen as one of many final sizable broadcast entities up for grabs. Tegna is house to 62 stations in 51 main markets. Nearly all of its stations are affiliated with the Huge 4 networks or CW.

Tegna administration has been below strain from activist shareholder Soo Kim, founding associate of hedge fund Normal Basic, to make some type of transfer to spice up the inventory value. Kim has proposed another slate of 5 administrators to face for election at Tegna’s upcoming annual shareholders assembly. Kim beforehand owned station group Media Basic, which was acquired by Nexstar in January 2017 for $4.6 billion. Normal Basic owns about 10% of Tegna’s shares.

“We perceive from media studies that Tegna has acquired a number of provides from credible consumers,” Kim mentioned on Friday. “We imagine that the Tegna Board, with the help of unbiased advisors, must run a full and honest course of to discover all options to maximise worth for all shareholders. We additionally perceive that these proposals contain each money and inventory and all money provides, and it’s important that the Tegna Board fastidiously consider the advantages and dangers of all obtainable options. We stand able to work with Tegna to assist thoughtfully consider these proposals.”

Tegna administration has pushed again in opposition to Kim’s efforts, elevating questions on his observe document as an investor with Media Basic in addition to retailers American Attire and Radio Shack. Kim has been vital of the Tegna board’s management of the corporate at a time of speedy transformation within the tv enterprise.

Tegna’s acquire in common buying and selling Friday is an indication of investor curiosity within the deal potential because it got here in opposition to the headwinds of one other roller-coaster day for the Dow Jones Industrial Common and different indices. Grey shares fell 4.4% to $15.06.

Grey operates largely in small and medium-sized TV markets however the firm has signaled its development ambitions for the previous few years. In 2018, it took a giant step in elevating its profile with the acquisition of Raycom Media.

In 2019, Grey Tv generated income of $2 billion and internet earnings of $179 million, down 15% from 2018. Tegna final yr generated $2.three billion in income and internet earnings of $286.2 million, down 28.7% from 2018.