‘Tehran’ Co-Producer Paper Entertainment Hires Caroline Amer

Paper Entertainment, co-producer of the second season of Apple TV Plus hit collection “Tehran,” has employed Caroline Amer as improvement govt.

London-based Paper Entertainment was based by business govt Julien Leroux in January to develop, finance and produce world tv content material. Amer is the outfit’s first rent.

Amer will work with Leroux on growing new dramas alongside different tasks, together with season 2 of “Tehran,” which goes into manufacturing this summer time. Paper Entertainment has a number of tasks in improvement, which might be introduced shortly.

Amer is an unbiased producer and co-founder of one of many U.Okay.’s first female-led manufacturing corporations, Double Yay. Beginning out as an actor and internationally award-winning burlesque performer earlier than she started producing, Amer has developed drama and comedy tasks together with brief movie “SHE (Shared Human Expertise)” and digital collection “Nutritiously Nicola.”

Leroux was beforehand senior VP of world scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, and served as an govt producer on season 1 of “Tehran.” The manager additionally sourced content material for Cineflix Rights, together with Icelandic political collection “The Minister,” Russian thriller “An Atypical Lady,” Berlinale Sequence 2020 official choice “Fortunately Married,” and Canadian procedural collection “Coroner.”

“I’m thrilled Caroline is becoming a member of Paper Entertainment,” Leroux stated. “Her expertise and artistic power will assist drive our rising slate as we construct on the success of ‘Tehran’ and different tasks within the pipeline.”

Amer added: “I couldn’t be extra excited to affix Paper Entertainment and work along with Julien to develop thriving partnerships with prime artistic expertise from world wide.”

Amer’s credit as an actor embrace “Lifeless Unicorns” and “Nutritiously Nicola.”