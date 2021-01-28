‘Tehran’ Executive Producer Julien Leroux Launches Paper Entertainment

Trade govt Julien Leroux has launched London-based outfit Paper Entertainment, a London-based firm targeted on improvement, finance and manufacturing.

Paper Entertainment is on board as a co-producer on the just lately introduced second season of Apple TV Plus hit collection “Tehran.” Leroux served as an govt producer on season 1, and struck the co-production take care of Apple, which was introduced in June.

Paper Entertainment has a number of different initiatives in improvement, which shall be introduced shortly.

Leroux was beforehand senior VP of worldwide scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, the place, together with “Tehran,” he developed initiatives with producers together with Clerkenwell Movies, Broadway Video, Hera Footage and Bryncoed Productions.

The chief additionally sourced content material for Cineflix Rights, together with Icelandic political collection “The Minister,” Russian thriller “An Atypical Lady,” Berlinale Collection 2020 official choice “Fortunately Married,” and Canadian procedural collection “Coroner.”

“Prior to now 15 years, I’ve had the immense privilege to work with a few of the greatest worldwide producers, writers, administrators and commissioners,” Leroux mentioned. “Working with established abilities in addition to various new voices wherever they’re coming from on this planet has all the time been key for me. With Paper Entertainment I intend to carry extra thrilling, thrilling, loopy and emotional tales to life and may’t wait to get began.”

Leroux additionally had prior stints with France’s Newen Group (TF1 Group), the corporate behind “Versailles,” “Osmosis,” “Spiral,” “Ouro” and “Witnesses.” He labored for Newen’s U.Okay. arm in addition to its headquarters in France, the place he labored with broadcasters and platforms together with Netflix, Disney, BBC, Channel 4, Nationwide Geographic Channels, Discovery, ZDF, Mediaset, AMC Networks and NBC.