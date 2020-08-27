Tej Pratap met angry Lalu, said – Bihar election strategy was made, everything else is fine

Bihar Assembly Election: Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav), the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, met his father Lalu in Ranchi. Lalu is still living at the home of the director of Rims Hospital, Tej Pratap had reached there to meet him. Let me tell you that Lalu had called Tejapratap, angry with the statement given to RJD’s national vice-president Raghuvansh prasad singh. Also Read – Lalu was angry: Raghuvansh Prasad had told a lot of water, now Ranchi summoned Tej Pratap

Tejapratap, who arrived to meet Lalu, was first tested for corona, then Tej Pratap ate food with his father. Then for about one to one and a half to two hours, Lalu Prasad and Tej Pratap had a talk in a closed room. After meeting Father Lalu, he said that he had come to know the health of his ailing father. However, in talks, Tej Pratap said that I have made an election strategy by sitting with my father, which will be implemented in Bihar elections.

Tej Pratap is staying at RJD state president Abhay Singh's residence in Ranchi. He said that half of Ta JDU MLAs are in touch with RJD. I have no displeasure with Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Let me tell you that a few days ago, Tej Pratap had said against Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, what will be the difference if a lot of water comes out of the sea.

Describing Lalu Prasad’s health as fine, Tej Pratap questioned the system of government hospitals in Bihar and attacking Nitish Kumar, the condition of the hospital and health system in Bihar is worse and the government is sleeping with sleeping pills. Corona is not being treated properly in Bihar hospitals nor is there any system of investigation. There is a situation of triathium everywhere.