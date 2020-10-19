Tej Pratap Yadav came to campaign, started driving tractor, video of falling from bicycle was also viral

Patna: The dates of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 have been announced. In such a situation, all political parties have started campaigning. Meanwhile, a video of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav is becoming increasingly viral. Tej Pratap is always known for his unique style. In such a situation, in Bihar, they are also campaigning for the RJD. Meanwhile, he reached his constituency Hansrajpur this time for campaigning, here he started driving a tractor and then after reaching the house of a farmer, he also ate sattu. Let me tell you that Tej has also been seen driving cyclies, making sweets, playing flute and Shank before this. Also Read – Why should I not respect Modi ji, when my father was in the hospital, he extended his hand to help: Chirag Paswan

Please tell that this is not his first time on a tractor. Earlier, Tej's love for the tractor has been seen many times. At the same time, while cycling in Patna, he also fell on the streets of Patna. At the same time, he was also seen riding a bicycle with his wife Aishwarya. Tej Pratap Yadav has tweeted this video of his Vidhan Sabha constituency from his Twitter handle where he is seen driving a tractor. Let me tell you that in the Hasanpur assembly constituency, he plowed 5 katthas of land.

Tej Pratap Yadav was seen driving a tractor on the land of Hasanpur … @ TejYadav14 pic.twitter.com/GcSaJfbvAV – Sonu Kumar (@sonusumanrjd) October 18, 2020

On this, Tejapratap further said that he understands the pain of farmers. Describing himself as a farmer, he said that there is a lot of problem of waterlogging in the fields of the area, in such a situation, his initiative will be the priority to bring the canal scheme into the assembly area. At the same time, Tej Pratap Yadav spoke to the villagers on many other issues. During this time, when Tej Pratap Yadav was hungry, he reached the house of a villager and consumed Sattu.