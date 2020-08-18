Tejas, an indigenous fighter aircraft deployed on the Western Front amid tension with China at the border

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border dispute with China in Ladakh, India has deployed its fourth generation indigenous tailless compound delta wing aircraft Tejas (LCA Tejas) on the western front. News agency ANI gave this information on Tuesday. According to reports, as an important achievement for the indigenous fighter aircraft program, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed the Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas along the Pakistan border in the wake of tensions with China on the Ladakh border. is. Also Read – China’s statement on PM Modi’s speech from Red Fort, said- ready to resolve differences with India in a proper way

Government sources told ANI, “LCA Tejas has been deployed by the Indian Air Force close to the Pakistan border on the western border to take care of any possible action by the enemy there.” Sources said that the first LCA Tejas Squadron, 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers), based out of Sulur under Southern Air Command, was deployed in an operational role. Also Read – Army’s big move amid tension with China, India will equip drones purchased from Israel with laser-guided missiles

The Swadeshi Tejas aircraft was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech where he said that the deal to buy the LCA Mark1A version is expected to be completed soon. The Prime Minister said, “From missiles to light combat helicopters, from assault rifles to transport aircraft – all will be built in India. Our Tejas is preparing itself to showcase its elegance, speed and power as per modern requirements. “Tejas” is a light combat aircraft developed in the country which has been inducted into the Indian Air Force. Also Read – Foreign Minister Jaishankar said – Much of the world depends on India and China.

While the first squadron of the aircraft is of the initial operational clearance version, the second 18 squadron ‘Flying Bullets’ is the last operational clearance version and was operated by Air Chief Marshal Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria at Salur Airbase on 27 May.

On May 27, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal RK Bhadoria flew a light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Fighter with 45 squadrons at Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This was the first major event for the Indian Air Force since the Kovid-19 outbreak.

With this, the Air Force Chief also started operating 18 Squadron ‘Flying Bullets’ of the Indian Air Force. The squadron is equipped with full operational capability from the LCA Tejas aircraft and is the second IAF squadron to fly the LCA Tejas.

The 18 squadrons will have 20 fighters in the FOC variant with 16 fighters and 4 trainers. The 18 Squadron was formed on April 15, 1965, with a motley of ‘Sharp and Nirbhaya’. The squadron was revived in Sulur on 1 April this year.