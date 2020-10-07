Tejas trains are starting again from this day in Unlock 5.0, such seating will be arranged

Tejas trains will restart running from this date: Due to the corona virus epidemic, everything was derailed in the midst of lockdown. Now efforts are being made to normalize things in the whole country. In this sequence, Indian Railways is also starting to smooth its services again. IRCTC said on Wednesday that it is starting operations of private Tejas trains from October 17. The Tejas Express has been closed for seven months due to the corona virus epidemic. Also Read – Railways: Tejas trains will start running again from October 17 after seven months, know these important things …

The company said that the operations of these trains on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes will start again from October 17. He said that one seat each will be kept vacant to ensure safe distance between people in the train. Passengers will have their body temperature checked before boarding the train. Once the seat is seated, the passengers will not be allowed to change the seat. Also Read – Indian Railway News: Booking of tickets will be done up to 30 minutes before the departure of the train, rules changing from October 10

IRCTC said that Kovid-19 rescue kit will be provided to all passengers. This kit will have hand sanitizer, mask, face shield and gloves. Also read – IRCTC Indian Railway: can book tickets up to 30 minutes before train departure, changing rules

All coaches of the train will be cleaned regularly. The passengers of the train will also clean and disinfect the passengers. He said, “Use of face cover / mask will be mandatory for passengers and employees. All the travelers will install the Arogya Setu App and they will show it whenever demanded. While booking the tickets, detailed instructions will be given to the passengers. “

The third private train Kashi Mahakal Express (Indore to Varanasi) operated by IRCTC will not start its services right now. It is noteworthy that the operation of Tejas trains was suspended on 19 March.