Tejashri Pradhan Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Top, Bio, Husband, Films, Photographs, TV Displays

Tejashri Pradhan is an Indian actress and type. She turned into common via Marathi serials. With the exception of performing, she is a skilled dancer. She additionally labored as a dubbing artist in more than one motion pictures and serials. Her spectacular performing won large recognition. With again to again hit roles, she is a number one Marathi actress. She is sometimes called Tejashree Pradhan.

Biography and Instructional {Qualifications}

Born in Mumbai, she was once a shiny pupil. She studied at Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya. Later, she graduated from V.G Vaze School. All through her faculty days, she began modeling and theatre coaching. Her pastime for performing in theatre coaching made her common. She made a mark with the robust roles in Marathi serials. Since 2009, she has been actively a part of more than one motion pictures too.

With again to again hit motion pictures, she turned into a well-liked Marathi actress. In a little while, she were given more than one film and serial tasks. She turned into a social media superstar with an enormous fan base on-line. Recently, she is an Instagram influencer too.

Circle of relatives, Oldsters, Boyfriend

Tejashri Pradhan with mom

Tejashri Pradhan with circle of relatives

She was once born in a Hindu circle of relatives. Her mom is Seema Pradhan. Tejashri Pradhan’s husband was once Shashank Ketkar. The wedding date is 8 February 2014. They were given divorced in 2015. Recently, she is unmarried.

Age, Top, Weight

She was once born on 2 June 1988. Tejashri Pradhan’s age is 33 years as of 2021. Her peak is 5 ft 6 inches and weight is 57 kgs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Profession

Her profession began via modeling. She was once a part of quite a lot of print and TV advertisements. The eagerness for performing were given her into theatre performing coaching. Her spectacular performing were given her to debut in Marathi serials. She turned into a well-liked TV superstar with hit serial roles. Later, she turned into a part of the films too. Recently, she is a well-liked Marathi actress.

All Films Listing

Babloo Bachelor

Judgement

Hajari Swapnali

Anya

Zenda

Kartavya

Sharyat

Lagna Pahave Karun

Dr. Prakash Baba Amte

Oli Ki Suki

Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

Asehi Ekada Vhave

All Track Movies

All TV Displays Listing

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava

Aggabai Sasubai

Hya Gojirvanya Gharat

Tujha Ni Majha Ghar Shrimantacha

Lek Ladki Ya Gharchi

Honar Solar Me Hya Gharchi

Prem He

Tejashri Pradhan Pictures

Instagram

Fb

