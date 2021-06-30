Tejashwi and Tejpratap Yadav took corona vaccine, Sputnik V of Russia were given it put in in Patna Medanta

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav) Corona vaccine on Wednesday (Covid Vaccine) put in. RJD chief administered Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Medanta Sanatorium in Patna. (Sputnik V) dose has been taken. Former Bihar Well being Minister Tej Pratap Yadav gave this data by way of tweeting. Additionally Learn – Bihar Crime Information: Leader Minister’s brother shot lifeless amidst the flurry of Panchayat elections in Bihar

Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted, ‘Getting the corona vaccine along side his brother Tejashwi at Medanta Sanatorium in Patna. Put all of you too. The vaccine has been taken about 5 months after the beginning of the vaccination marketing campaign within the nation of each the leaders. Additionally Learn – CM Baghel appeals to PM Modi – Supply 1 crore doses of vaccine for Chhattisgarh

His brother at Medanta Sanatorium in Patna @yadavtejashwi Were given the corona vaccine with. Additionally Learn – No new dying because of corona in Jharkhand, 90 circumstances of an infection have been reported Put all of you too. %.twitter.com/PigLmFACgi — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 30, 2021

Then again, Tejashwi Yadav had stated closing week that once greater than 70 % folks get the corona vaccine, best then they’ll take its dose. It’s recognized that at the moment 3 kinds of vaccine are being given within the nation. Amongst them is the indigenous covaccine, which has been ready by way of Bharat Biotech. On the identical time, Covishield is being produced in India by way of Serum Institute of India. With the exception of this, India has additionally licensed the Russian Sputnik V for emergency use.

Honorable Chief of Opposition Shri @yadavtejashwi and previous Well being Minister cum Hasanpur MLA Mr. @TejYadav14 ji were given the corona vaccine administered in Patna as of late. %.twitter.com/3dGqWxrAMA — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 30, 2021

An afternoon previous, the federal government has additionally given Ciplak approval to Moderna’s vaccine for import into India. Quickly Moderna’s vaccine will probably be noticed in Indian hospitals, which has been licensed for emergency use.