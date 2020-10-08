Entertainment

Tejashwi asked CM Nitish – So much fear – will you even apologize for making false allegations of murder

October 8, 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On Sunday, the police have made a big disclosure on the famous Dalit leader Shakti Malik murder in Bihar’s Purnia, according to which six RJD leaders, including the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, have no hand in Shakti Malik murder Police have arrested seven criminals including Aftab, the main accused involved in the case. Also Read – Bihar Election: Gupteshwar Pandey said this big thing on the ruckus, did not get ticket from JDU

After this revelation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a big attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Shakti Malik murder case. Tejashwi has held a press conference and said that the police have arrested seven people in the murder case. The name of mine and RJD leaders has been drawn in the assassination under a political conspiracy. The ruling party falsely accused me and my brother (Tej Pratap Yadav). The CM of Bihar should tell why he is so scared that he has to make a false accusation? Will the government apologize for making false accusations against us? ‘ Also Read – Bihar Election: The ‘Chhote Sarkar’ of Bihar, who is in jail, has quadrupled day and night, know

Tell that in the Shakti Malik murder case, the police has arrested seven criminals, including the main accused Aftab. The seized CCTV footage showed the culprits running away after the murder. The police have recovered four native kattas, a pistol and a knife from the arrested accused. According to the police, a day before the murder, Shakti Malik abused some people including Aftab for not returning the money. Angered by this, seven accused including Aftab murdered Shakti Malik after planning.

