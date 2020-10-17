Tejashwi asks Nitish – will Donald Trump bring special status to Bihar?

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Mahagathbandhan is going to contest the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. For this, the Mahagathbandhan has also jointly released the manifesto. After issuing the manifesto, Tejashwi has asked the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar that Donald Trump will come to Bihar to get special status to Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Chirag hit back at BJP over ‘vote cut’ statement, ‘If this is the case then why from 2014 …’

Tejashwi said that Bihar has a double engine government and Nitish Kumar has been ruling in the state for the last 15 years, but it has not yet been given special category status. To get this, US President Donald Trump will not come and will make agreements for Bihar between the parties of NDA.

Unemployment is the biggest problem of Bihar, I will eradicate it

Earlier on Friday, while addressing the election rally, Tejashwi Yadav said that this time there is a battle of Ar or Par. The biggest problem of the state is unemployment. Bihar has the highest unemployment in the country at 46.6 percent. Tejashwi said that the election result will come on the 10th, you will be blessed. The first cabinet will decide to give employment to 10 lakh youth.

My DNA is pure, not messed up

Tejashwi said that Nitish ji is tired now. Now Bihar will not run from them. My DNA is pure, not messed up. Hard to fight, fight for, win for We are young people need a new thinking government. You want a government like that won, married someone else. Tejashwi said that on coming to our government, he will work for equal work, equal pay for employed teachers.

Lalu ji will be released on nine, government will be formed on 10

He said that 9 November is the date of Lalu ji’s bail and the result is going to come on 10. November 9 is also my birthday. Lalu ji will also be released on 9 November and the government of the poor will be formed on the 10th. Tejaswi appealed to the people, give me a chance, after that see how development happens in Bihar. Because I do not win jumle, the beginning of my political career is something I have to do for the people of Bihar.