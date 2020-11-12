Tejashwi, who was elected the leader of the MGB Legislature Party – said, ‘The decision of the people in favor of the Grand Alliance but the result of the EC …’

Bihar results: After the NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the exercise of forming a government has started, the stir is strong in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB). On Thursday, a meeting of legislators of all the constituent parties involved in the Mahagathbandhan was held in Patna, in which Tejaswi Yadav was elected as the leader of the legislative party. Also Read – Bihar Results: Against the performance of Bihar elections, the Congress again resurrected ‘dissent note’, wrong ticket distribution or …

I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favored Mahagathbandhan, but the Election Commission's result was in NDA's favor. This has happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favor but BJP made back door entry to gain power: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/UoVjtfkE1i
– ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

After being elected as the leader of the legislative party, Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the government and said, “I thank the people of Bihar.” The mandate was in favor of the ‘Grand Alliance’, but the result of the Election Commission was in favor of the NDA. This is not the first time. When the Grand Alliance was formed in 2015, the votes were in our favor, but the BJP used the backdoor to gain power.

On the other hand, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said that the newly elected RJD MLAs met on Thursday at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, after which Tejashwi Yadav was elected as the leader of the legislative party. After this, the newly elected MLAs of the Grand Alliance chose Tejashwi as the leader of the legislative party. This meeting includes the newly elected MLAs of the Left and the Congress.

Tejashwi greeted and welcomed all the newly elected MLAs. After this he addressed the newly elected MLAs. It is worth mentioning that in the election, the grand alliance had entered the election under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

(Input: ANI, IANS)