Tejashwi will not attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony, know what is the reason

Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM designate Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which won the most seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, will not attend Nitish Kumar's swearing in ceremony as Chief Minister this evening. No reason has been stated for not attending the swearing-in ceremony, but it is believed that Tejashwi's party had accused him of rigging the counting of votes. In such a situation, he is not attending the ceremony to register a protest about this.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna today. Also Read – Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar, 'suspense' continues for the post of Deputy CM (file pic) pic.twitter.com/R66n7qa3kb – ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

In the meantime, the RJD has sharply criticized Nitish Kumar for becoming CM again. The party has satirized by tweeting that Nitish Kumar did not want to become Chief Minister due to being a third-party party and being tired, but he is helpless. He is a Kurshvadi inter-beggar.

Significantly, at around 4:30 pm today, Nitish Kumar will once again take over the reins of the state. He will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the seventh time.

Being a third-party party and being tired, I did not want to become the Chief Minister, but many senior BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying, they started pleading. I was a soft-hearted chairwoman, a conscience-seeking beggar, the insistence of them melted my heart. How do I annoy them? – Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 16, 2020

Several other leaders are expected to take oath with him. This time the BJP has emerged as a bigger party than JDU in the assembly. In such a situation, it is expected that two deputy chief ministers can be made from BJP quota in Nitish government.

During the tenure of Nitish, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi cannot be included in the government this time from the BJP. Modi himself gave the hint by tweeting about it on Sunday.