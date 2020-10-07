Tejashwi writes CM Nitish Kumar letter for CBI investigation against him, can also arrest me

Patna: RJD Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting to recommend a CBI inquiry into the murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik in Purnia. He has also written his letter, “You can arrest me before filing nomination and call me for questioning.” Also Read – AIIMS Forensic Investigation Report Faulty in Sushant Case, CBI Director Get Other Team Investigated: Lawyer Vikas Singh

Explain that an FIR was registered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi and Manoj Paswan based on the statement of Shakti Malik's wife.

Let me tell you that on 4 October, an FIR was registered against six people including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav in the murder of a Dalit leader in Kehat police station area of ​​Purnia district of Bihar.

Dalit leader Shakti Malik was shot and killed by masked criminals in Kehat police station area on Sunday morning. In this case, an FIR was registered at Kehat police station against a total of six people including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Kehat police station head Sunil Kumar Mandal said that on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s wife Khushboo Devi, an FIR was registered against Tej Pratap, Tejashwi, Anil Kumar Sadhu (state president of RJD SC-ST cell), Manoj, Sunita and Kalo Paswan.

Malik’s wife accused her husband of killing her under a political conspiracy and had named several leaders. She said that her husband was preparing to contest the assembly elections as an independent candidate after being expelled from the RJD.

On receiving the information of the incident, Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma and Subdivision Police Officer Sadar Anand Pandey inspected the crime scene. The police recovered a khokha and indigenous katta from the scene of the incident. Malik Padosi, who was recently expelled from Bihar’s main opposition party RJD, was preparing to contest from Raniganj Assembly in Araria district. Before the murder, Malik accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other party leaders for making caste remarks and demanding that they be in danger of their lives, demanding money in lieu of tickets.