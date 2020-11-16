new Delhi: Nitish Kumar has once again become the CM of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is sworn in. 14 more leaders have joined the cabinet along with Nitish. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) has congratulated Nitish Kumar on becoming CM. Along with congratulations, Tejashwi Yadav has also tightened. Also Read – Nitish Kumar: Ever got a government job in the electricity department, today became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time

Tejashwi Yadav wrote in a tweet that ‘Best wishes to respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as Chief Minister’. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make the government’s priority in the 19 lakh jobs of Jankanksha and NDA of Bihar and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, hearing. ‘ Also Read – Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as CM in a short time, there will be two deputy CMs, they will become ministers

Best wishes to the respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make the government’s priority on the 19 lakh jobs and jobs of Bihar’s Janakaksha and NDA and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, hearing. Also Read – After RJD, Congress also said- We will not attend Nitish’s swearing in ceremony – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 16, 2020

Please tell that RJD and Congress boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi has targeted Nitish Kumar amid swearing in. RJD has already said that the public has rejected Nitish Kumar. If morality is left in them, then they should reject CM post.

Please tell that Nitish Kumar (Shashath Grahan) has taken oath. This is the seventh time when he is in power in Bihar. With this, two deputy CMs have also taken oath this time from BJP quota. BJP’s Tej Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been made deputy CMs.