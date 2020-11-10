Tejashwi Yadav IPL Career Facts: Tejashwi Yadav is a hit in politics, know how was the journey in cricket and IPL

Tejashwi Yadav IPL Career: Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. In such a situation, if Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD wins today, then it can prove to be his biggest gift to the public. Today the results of Bihar assembly elections 2020 are about to be announced, today is Tejashwi Yadav’s birthday and today also the final of IPL. Here, we are discussing IPL, because Tejashwi Yadav has shown his strength on the field of cricket and IPL before he tried his best in politics. Also Read – Bihar Election Results: This time you will have to wait long for the final result, know the reason

In Bihar assembly elections 2020, Tejashwi has put his full emphasis. He has also held the post of deputy CM of Bihar. Tejashwi has landed on the cricket field earlier. Tejashwi Yadav was a part of Delhi Dare Devils for four seasons (2008-12). However, it is another matter that he never got a chance in the playing XI of the team. Apart from the batting of the middle order, Tejashwi also had the ability to swing in bowling.

When Lalu Prasad was asked about his son not being able to play for Delhi Daredevils, he said in reply – "At least he got a chance to feed the players." Let us know today, the IPL finals In Delhi Capital and Mumbai Indians are face to face.