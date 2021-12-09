Tejashwi Yadav Marriage %: Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot as of late after engagement, see pictures…

Tejashwi Yadav Marriage %: RJD leader Lalu Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) Tejashwi Yadav, the more youthful son of the Chief of Opposition within the Bihar Meeting (Tejashwi Yadav) Were given married on Thursday. Previous as of late, he has additionally were given engaged. In keeping with studies, Tejashwi Yadav is married to Alexis, an air hostess who hails from Haryana. Each have recognized every different for a few years and also are excellent buddies. Alexis is a believer of Christianity. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from marriage rite (Lalu Yadav)Footage of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav have additionally surfaced.Additionally Learn – Tejashwi Yadav Marriage: Who’s Rachael with whom Tejashwi Yadav is tied in marriage? See footage from Jaimal to Phere

Tejashwi Yadav, who performed a large position in Bihar's politics, and his spouse are having a look more than happy within the marriage ceremony couple. It's recognized that most effective members of the family and a few particular visitors have attended Tejashwi Yadav's engagement and marriage. This program of Tejashwi's engagement and marriage came about at Sainik Farms in Delhi. This army farm belongs to his sister Misa Bharti.

We aren’t shut but I’ve my blessings with either one of you congratulations tutu nd Rachel Wishing you each a life-time of happiness!🌷🥂 %.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Bihar Information: Will she be the bride of Tejashwi? The next day to come shall be engaged, sister Rohini tweeted – Sehra on brother's head…

Lalu Yadav’s daughter and Tejashwi’s sister Rohini Acharya additionally tweeted and wanted the newly wed couple. Rohini tweeted, ‘We aren’t close to but my blessings are with either one of you.’