Tejashwi Yadav said- If some other executive comes and shoots the MLAs, that is why Nitish Kumar…

Patna: Chief of Opposition in Bihar Meeting Tejashwi Yadav stated that energy helps to keep coming and going, because of which improper custom will have to now not be began. Taking a jibe at Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, he stated that once he turns into brief in stature, he additionally loses endurance. Tejashwi stated, "Are not making this improper custom in Bihar Vidhansabha. Govt comes and is going. It will have to now not occur that on converting the federal government, the opposite executive will have to shoot on the MLAs and droop two policemen and say that the motion has been taken. Are not making this sort of custom."

All the way through the finances consultation of the meeting, on March 23, whilst taking part within the dialogue within the meeting in regards to the misbehavior of the opposition MLAs by means of allegedly calling the police from outdoor, Tejashwi Yadav stated that it's not that I'm handiest the MLAs of the opposition. I'm speaking about all of the MLAs. He stated, "I'm speaking concerning the honor-summoning of the MLAs. When there will likely be no admire for the MLA, what is going to be left, why will the general public elect him and ship him. He stated that even on March 23, the contributors of the opposition have been opposing the invoice introduced by means of the federal government and now not in opposition to the federal government.

He stated that motion will have to be taken in opposition to all those that are chargeable for the incident of March 23, in order that the message is going additional. Taking a dig at Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, he stated that previous it used to be stated that endurance will have to be discovered from Nitish Kumar, however now the endurance of the Leader Minister may be operating out. Tejashwi stated that this time the opposition isn't very much less in numbers. He stated that the general public and the Jamaat also are with us. It's noteworthy that for the reason that starting of the Monsoon consultation of the Bihar Legislature, the opposition has been steadily making a ruckus relating to this factor.