Tejashwi Yadav was afraid of persecution, some MLAs of Grand Alliance may be rebels

Patna: Bihar assembly elections are over. Soon the NDA government is going to be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, after the results of the elections in the state, now the political stir has intensified. On Thursday, Rabri Devi held a meeting in Patna with the leaders of the grand alliance. During this, Tejashwi Yadav while addressing the leaders of the grand alliance said that his government is going to be formed in the state.

Explain that in the meeting, Tejashwi appealed to the MLAs that they should stay in Patna for the next 1 month, if the news is to be believed, some Congress MLAs can also change the party. In such a situation, Tejashwi does not want to take any kind of risk. In this meeting held in Patna, Tejashwi has also been elected the leader of the Grand Alliance.

Please tell that after Jitan Ram Manjhi came to JDU, there was a controversy among the leaders of the party. In such a situation, Tejashwi is still hopeful that there will be some sourness in the NDA and he is waiting for how many seats will be given to the parties of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni in the cabinet. In such a situation, if there is a pitfall in the NDA, then Tejashwi is looking to capitalize on the same opportunity.