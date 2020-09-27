Tejashwi Yadav’s statement – If the people of Bihar have a chance, they will give 10 lakh jobs in 2 months

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Sunday surrounded the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government on the issue of unemployment and promised that if the people of Bihar give their party a chance, then two months of forming the government Inside, 10 lakh people will be given government jobs. Addressing a press conference at the RJD state office in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said that if our government is formed, it will be decided to give employment to 10 lakh youth in the first meeting of the cabinet. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP changed team before elections, who inside and outside

Citing statistics, he said that the posts of 50 thousand policemen in Bihar are vacant, on which recruitment will be done. He said that Bihar has 77 policemen per one lakh population while the national average is 144 policemen. He said that 1 lakh 25 thousand doctors in Bihar are also needed in the health department, while in total 2 lakh 50 thousand doctors and supporting staff are needed. Similarly, in education, the posts of 2 lakh 50 thousand teachers are vacant in schools and the posts of 50 thousand professors at college and university level are vacant. He said that 66 percent of junior engineer posts are vacant in the state.

He said, "If people here give their party a chance, then all these posts will be appointed." He said that this promise is not a strong intention. Taking a dig at the Nitish government, he said that what did those who worked for 15 years do here? Today, an army of unemployed has arisen in Bihar. He said that on September 5, the RJD had released a web site and a missed call number for registration of unemployed. He said that over 22 lakh people have got their registration done there.