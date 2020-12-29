Tejashwi Yadav’s statement on CM-PM’s offer, said – Nitish Kumar decide what to do

Political mercury has started climbing again in Bihar. The phase of statements has started again. Tejashwi Yadav has termed the proposal of Uday Narayan Chaudhary, senior leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as his personal statement. Nitish Kumar is insulting the mandate. He himself came out of the Grand Alliance. But today, there are standing tilted heads in front of the BJP. Also Read – Nitish Kumar did not want to become Chief Minister, Sushil Modi said – BJP had to convince him

In this regard, Tejashwi Yadav says that the post of president has been left by Nitish Kumar to pressurize the BJP. This is because Nitish Kumar is supporting triple talaq, farmers law, CAA-NRC and is now trying to look different against Love Jihad. There was only one agreement, no alliance between the BJP and JDU. The BJP is a communal force, which was given the opportunity to flourish in Bihar by Nitish Kumar. Now Nitish should decide what he has to do. Also Read – BJP’s ally JDU said in Bihar – hate is being spread in the name of ‘Love Jihad’, we are not in favor of law

Let us know that senior RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary had said in his statement that if Nitish Kumar makes Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar, then opposition parties can support him to make him Prime Minister in 2024. Tejashwi Yadav has reacted to this statement. Also Read – Will Nitish Kumar’s government not stay in Bihar? RJD leader Tej Pratap said a big deal

In fact, senior RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary had said that if Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav is made the Chief Minister, opposition parties can support him for the Prime Minister in 2024. This reaction of Tejashwi Yadav has come on the same statement of Uday Narayan Chaudhary.