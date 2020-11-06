Tejashwi Yadav’s statement on Nitish government – he is sure to go, Bihar in the mood for change

Patna: The third phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections is to be held in 78 seats on Saturday, before that on Friday evening, Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav did a ‘youth job dialogue’ on social media. During this time, Tejashwi reminded the promise of the grand alliance and said that if the government of the grand alliance is formed then whatever resolution is there, it will be fulfilled in time. He also said that the departure of the Nitish government is certain. He said that the people of Bihar want change. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The party clarified on Nitish Kumar’s ‘last election’, ‘he meant the last meeting of these elections’

He said in 'Samvad' that during the election campaign it was clearly revealed that people have grown tired of the present government and are in the mood for change. He claimed that people want change and change will happen. He cautioned people on Nitish Kumar's statement of 'last election' and said that there is no point in voting for those whose last election. If Bihar is 'wasted' for five years, then who will be responsible.

He appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for the candidates of the grand alliance, and said that whatever resolution the grand alliance has put in the resolution letter, it will be fulfilled in time. He said that if the government of the Grand Alliance comes, then there will be no compromise with the law and order, the teachers will not be spared. It is worth mentioning that the leaders of BJP and JDU have been constantly targeting RJD for 'Jungle Raj', reminding them of RJD era.