Tejashwi’s personal comment on Nitish, CM said- if you want to move forward in politics, learn to behave properly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Friday that no one would like lakhs, no one can move around in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish while advising Tejashwi said that if you want to move forward, behavior has to be kept right. Talking to reporters outside the house after Tejashwi made personal remarks after the first session of the newly formed assembly ended, the chief minister said, “What is my character, people don’t know?” Now, who is his mentor, is making such statements, it is beyond comprehension. If you want to move forward, you should learn to behave properly. ” Also Read – Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar raging on Tejashwi Yadav, said – My friend’s son, so I listen

On the alleged phone call of RJD President Lalu Prasad, he said that people are understanding all the things. He said, what kind of things are happening, everything is coming to the fore. How is the phone coming from jail? This is some behavior. Whoever is receiving the phone, is now telling you there itself. Is there any dignity? In response to a question, he said that no one wants lakhs but no one can do the NDA here and there. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Forget majesty, asked CM Nitish a question – were you afraid of having a girl ..

Earlier, while participating in the discussion on the Governor’s address to the Bihar Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made a personal comment on the Chief Minister in the House. He said, “Nitish used to talk about 9 children of Lalu Prasad in his election meetings. It was said that there was no trust in the daughter, there were 9 children for the son. Did Nitish Kumar fear to have a girl, so he did not produce another child? ” Also Read – Lalu yadav Bail: Arjun of RJD lost, no bail to Lalu, decision now on December 11

Apart from this, the RJD leader said that, it does not suit any Chief Minister that you should bring the sisters of my family into politics. Tejashwi also accused Nitish Kumar of murder.

Here, on this statement, Nitish Kumar gave a clarification saying that, “We have joked. We kept talking about the fertility rate, in that we jokingly said something. People think about themselves. That means understand one thing that people feel. ” Apart from this, he said that things should not be talked about by Tejashwi. There should be no light talk in the house.