Tejashwi’s tough attitude – open challenge to Nitish, asked BJP a sharp question, tell who is the face of CM

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav is a constant attacker on CM Nitish and now he has also attacked the BJP and asked that – first you tell me, who is the face of your CM, because Nitish Kumar has already laid hands on 10 lakh jobs. Now, how will BJP give 19 lakh jobs? He said that BJP should not cheat people now.

Tejashwi today issued a manifesto of the RJD saying that he is not talking about cleaning the garbage and frying pakoda like BJP but giving government job. Now BJP should tell what it will do, how it will turn the lie into truth. Tejashwi said that his government will double the honorarium of contract workers.

Tell the BJP who is the face of their Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar? Nitish Kumar had already laid hands on 10 lakh jobs from where he would give. So from where BJP will give leadership, Nitish Kumar is leading, then who are these fools making: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD https://t.co/wS9IIkeqC3 pic.twitter.com/oGaSJIIhJo – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 24, 2020

Earlier, Tejashwi tweeted a direct and open challenge to CM Nitish Kumar. Wrote in tweet that without a bribe in Bihar, no work is done without bribe. If I am wrong, just ask the public once you will get an answer.

The challenge is straightforward and open. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should mention the name of one such police station and block office in entire Bihar where any work is done without offering or without bribe? If I am wrong and have any doubt, then in your speech, please ask the public once. Answer will be found. – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 24, 2020

Let me tell you that Tejashwi has also released his party’s manifesto on Saturday in which he has made many big promises to the people of Bihar. The process of reinstatement of a total of 1 million jobs after the creation of new permanent posts in the 16-page Menofesto of RJD, released as ‘Our Pran’, will begin with the first signature in the cabinet meeting.

Tejashwi Yadav released it in the presence of RJD leaders and said that it is not our manifesto but our pledge. Tejashwi said that the views of Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi are also included in this RJD manifesto. Please tell that Tejashwi Yadav has put Bihar’s law and order and corruption on his target this time.